Thai woman seeks help as daughter’s drug threat endangers baby

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:28, 20 May 2024| Updated: 17:28, 20 May 2024
202 1 minute read
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai woman is seeking help from the authorities after her junkie daughter made a death threat against her and forced her baby to take drugs.

The 59 year old woman, Sanom, turned to social media influencer Kantouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet for help after her drug-addicted 42 year old daughter, Mod, spiralled out of control. She and locals in the area tried to catch Mod to take her to rehab but she managed to escape and disappear.

Gun visited Sanom’s home in Soi Kheha Romklao 15 in the Latkrabang district of Bangkok today, May 20. Sanom revealed to Gun that she was worried about Mod and other locals’ safety. She wanted Gun and the relevant authorities to search for her daughter.

Sanom recounted that Mod began using drugs when she was a teenager. She attempted to intervene but Mod would not listen to her.

Related news

After long-term drug use, Mod started destroying her home and anything near her, insulting family members, and carrying a knife at all times. Sanom revealed that Mod had stabbed her once in her left leg and showed the scar to Gun.

Sanom revealed that Mod has a son who is now four years old. When the boy was nine months old, Mod forced her to consume methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, by forcibly putting drugs into the boy’s mouth. The boy was rushed to hospital and was saved in time.

According to Sanom, Mod would have sex with drug dealers or any man who could give her drugs, as she did not work.

Mod received treatment and underwent rehab four to five times at Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry but her condition did not improve.

Sanom revealed that she and her neighbours had previously apprehended Mod and were ready to escort her to the hospital. However, Mod evaded them by jumping into a canal and has been missing from home ever since.

Today, Gun and his team searched Mod but she was nowhere to be found. Gun believes that Mod is still within the community. He intends to collaborate with Romklao Police Station officers to locate her and arrange for her transfer to a hospital for appropriate rehabilitation.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Govt to boost 2024 budget by 122 billion baht for handout scheme

Published: 17:17, 20 May 2024

Woman discusses love and deceit in 40-year age gap

Published: 17:14, 20 May 2024

Tourism campaign in the works to promote second-tier provinces

Published: 17:02, 20 May 2024

Sister act: Thai woman suspected of poisoning her husband

Published: 16:57, 20 May 2024