Thai woman seeks help as daughter’s drug threat endangers baby

Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai woman is seeking help from the authorities after her junkie daughter made a death threat against her and forced her baby to take drugs.

The 59 year old woman, Sanom, turned to social media influencer Kantouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet for help after her drug-addicted 42 year old daughter, Mod, spiralled out of control. She and locals in the area tried to catch Mod to take her to rehab but she managed to escape and disappear.

Gun visited Sanom’s home in Soi Kheha Romklao 15 in the Latkrabang district of Bangkok today, May 20. Sanom revealed to Gun that she was worried about Mod and other locals’ safety. She wanted Gun and the relevant authorities to search for her daughter.

Sanom recounted that Mod began using drugs when she was a teenager. She attempted to intervene but Mod would not listen to her.

After long-term drug use, Mod started destroying her home and anything near her, insulting family members, and carrying a knife at all times. Sanom revealed that Mod had stabbed her once in her left leg and showed the scar to Gun.

Sanom revealed that Mod has a son who is now four years old. When the boy was nine months old, Mod forced her to consume methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, by forcibly putting drugs into the boy’s mouth. The boy was rushed to hospital and was saved in time.

According to Sanom, Mod would have sex with drug dealers or any man who could give her drugs, as she did not work.

Mod received treatment and underwent rehab four to five times at Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry but her condition did not improve.

Sanom revealed that she and her neighbours had previously apprehended Mod and were ready to escort her to the hospital. However, Mod evaded them by jumping into a canal and has been missing from home ever since.

Today, Gun and his team searched Mod but she was nowhere to be found. Gun believes that Mod is still within the community. He intends to collaborate with Romklao Police Station officers to locate her and arrange for her transfer to a hospital for appropriate rehabilitation.