Thai Vietjet launches premium lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Budget airline Thai Vietjet opened ‘The Coral Executive Lounge’ at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, where passengers can indulge in a range of premium services while waiting for their journey to begin.

Services offered at the lounge include food and refreshments, snacks, a bar, WiFi, flight information services, private rooms, neck and shoulder massages, newspapers and magazines, televisions, and disabled access, reports TravelDailyNews. The Coral Executive Lounge is located on Concourse D in the airport’s departure terminal.

Access to the lounge can be purchased for a low price of 1,200 baht via the airline’s website for any passengers flying internationally with Thai Vietjet from Bangkok to Singapore, Fukuoka, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Taipei.

Passengers who purchase Eco or Deluxe tickets can enjoy the Coral Executive Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport by adding the lounge pass to their basket while booking their ticket or by managing their booking on the airline’s website afterward.

Head of Commerical at Thai Vietjet Pinyot Pibulsongkram said…

“Providing the best flying experience for customers is our top priority. Delivering quality services at affordable prices, Thai Vietjet not only concentrates on cost management to provide the most valuable travel choice but also serves our passengers with the best possible service and more options from its partners to accommodate our passengers throughout the journeys, making their experience with us special.”

In March, Thai Vietjet launched a direct flight from Bangkok to Okinawa in Japan. It is the only direct service between the two major Asian hubs.

In February, the airline launched the only direct service between Chiang Mai in northern Thailand and Osaka in Japan. Thai VietJet also operates a daily direct flight between Bangkok and Fukuoka.

Last week, Danish flag carrier SAS Scandinavian Airlines announced that they will launch a direct route between Bangkok and Copenhagen in Denmark in October to meet increasing demand. SAS first opened a route from Copenhagen to Bangkok way back in 1949, which was discontinued in 2014.