Thailand

Thai PM Prayut warns about fake 1000 baht banknotes

Petch Petpailin

Photo via สำนักประชาสัมพันธ์เขต 2 กรมประชาสัมพันธ์

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning about fake 1000 baht banknotes and is urging anyone who finds them to hand them back to any commercial banks nearby. The PM’s spokesperson also gave details about how to detect the counterfeit bills.

Locals in the central province of Nonthaburi have found lots of the fake 1000 baht notes. One female victim told Thai media that she received a fake bill from a female customer. The customer bought a grilled chicken at 190 baht and paid with a 1000 baht bill. She didn’t notice that the texture was different and let the customer go, so she had to pay back the shop owner 1,190 baht and was quite upset over the matter.

She was able to identify the different texture later, and tried putting it in water, noticing that the colour changed. She added that sellers from a local market nearby found more than 30 fake 1000 banknotes.

Today, the PM’s spokesperson, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, announced that the PM was already informed about the incident and asked the media to warn residents. Thanakorn also explained 3 ways to notice the counterfeit banknotes.

First, notice the texture…Banknote papers had cotton polymer fibres which were different from other papers and made them more durable.

Second, spot the hidden watermark, which was HM the King’s portrait. The watermark would be revealed when holding it to the bright light.

Third, try tilting or flipping the banknote up and down. If the colour and picture changed in the light, the banknote was genuine.

PM Prayut also warned of big penalties for both creators and users of the counterfeit banknotes. The fake banknote producers could face life sentences and fines up to 400,000 baht. The person who knowingly uses or circulates the fake bills could face up to 15 years in jail and fines up to 300,000 baht.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Loong
    2022-05-03 20:12
    1 hour ago, MJHKT said: She need to get the real bill in return + get paid for the Chicken 1000+190=1190 No, she needs to get the 810 Baht given in change plus the cost of the chicken, 190Baht. Total…
    image
    Fortuner
    2022-05-03 20:37
    Loong you are wrong MJHKT is right!
    image
    Fanta
    2022-05-03 20:52
    8 minutes ago, Fortuner said: Loong you are wrong MJHKT is right! Fortuner you are wrong Loong is right! The shop accepted a fake 1,000 note, The shop didn’t give out a real 1,000 baht note + a chicken. 190…
    image
    DwizzleyMatthews
    2022-05-03 21:41
    The shop gave out 810 baht + a 190 baht chicken = 1000 baht. The shop received a counterfeit 1000 baht note = 0 baht. Loong is correct.
    image
    PapayaBokBok
    2022-05-03 22:55
    Perfect timing with those plastic 20 baht notes
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

