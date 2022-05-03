Thailand
Thai PM Prayut warns about fake 1000 baht banknotes
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning about fake 1000 baht banknotes and is urging anyone who finds them to hand them back to any commercial banks nearby. The PM’s spokesperson also gave details about how to detect the counterfeit bills.
Locals in the central province of Nonthaburi have found lots of the fake 1000 baht notes. One female victim told Thai media that she received a fake bill from a female customer. The customer bought a grilled chicken at 190 baht and paid with a 1000 baht bill. She didn’t notice that the texture was different and let the customer go, so she had to pay back the shop owner 1,190 baht and was quite upset over the matter.
She was able to identify the different texture later, and tried putting it in water, noticing that the colour changed. She added that sellers from a local market nearby found more than 30 fake 1000 banknotes.
Today, the PM’s spokesperson, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, announced that the PM was already informed about the incident and asked the media to warn residents. Thanakorn also explained 3 ways to notice the counterfeit banknotes.
First, notice the texture…Banknote papers had cotton polymer fibres which were different from other papers and made them more durable.
Second, spot the hidden watermark, which was HM the King’s portrait. The watermark would be revealed when holding it to the bright light.
Third, try tilting or flipping the banknote up and down. If the colour and picture changed in the light, the banknote was genuine.
PM Prayut also warned of big penalties for both creators and users of the counterfeit banknotes. The fake banknote producers could face life sentences and fines up to 400,000 baht. The person who knowingly uses or circulates the fake bills could face up to 15 years in jail and fines up to 300,000 baht.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai man finally cremates wife after keeping her body for 21 years
Thailand News Today | Thailand Pass applications surge after ditching Test & Go
Why is Thai media so outdated and how can it be improved? | This is Thailand
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
Thai PM Prayut warns about fake 1000 baht banknotes
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Pattaya police invite media to inspect the Walking Street makeover – safer, better, more secure
Transgender Thais are free to wear what they want at law school
Top reasons to buy properties in Thailand 2022
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thailand News Update | Major drug bust in Thailand’s north
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,721 new cases; provincial totals
President of a top university resigns after air hostess photos
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Former Thai PM Abhisit Vejjajiva under fire from Pheu Thai members
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
New Thailand Pass rules and registration coming up
Government says Thailand Pass not being cancelled, being “streamlined”
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting
Travel Guide: A brief history of the sex industry in Thailand
Singapore airport deals with flight problems
As tourists return, Pattaya’s Walking Street set to close to cars again
Don’t get sick at Suvarnabhumi Airport! Emergency response can be pricey.
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
Airlines worldwide ordered to follow new entry measures for Thailand from May 1
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
- 360 Reviews15 hours ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
- Drugs2 days ago
Thai troops kill 8 drug smugglers in Chiang Rai jungle, seize 6.7 million yaba pills
- Bangkok2 days ago
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
- Crime3 days ago
Ships caught trying to smuggle palm oil out of Indonesia after export ban
- Phuket2 days ago
First flight arrives in Phuket under revised “Thailand Pass”
Recent comments: