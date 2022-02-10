Thai official says don’t spray hand sanitiser on the body – or near a naked flame

Thai people are being warned not to use hand sanitiser spray elsewhere on their bodies or near a naked flame. The Food and Drug Administration issued the warning after a woman sprayed disinfectant spray all over her body (no, we don’t know why either), then lit a mosquito coil. She sustained serious burns for which she’s still receiving hospital treatment.

The main active ingredient of hand sanitisers is… ALCOHOL. Which is flammable.

According to a Thai PBS World report, Weerachai Nolwachai from the FDA has pointed out that disinfectant spray, such as hand sanitiser, is highly flammable and it’s not really a good idea to spray it all over yourself and then light a match.

Instead, Weerachai suggests using the spray as intended: to disinfect hands. He says users should rub the spray in thoroughly to ensure the alcohol has evaporated before they start cooking or smoke a cigarette or light a mosquito coil – or presumably start fire twirling.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World