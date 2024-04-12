South Korean singer Park Boram dies at 30

A South Korean singer, known for her hit song Reply 1988 and a promising future in the music industry, has tragically passed away at the age of 30.

Park Boram, born on March 1, 1994, first gained recognition in 2010 as a contestant on the television show SuperStar K2, where she finished in the top eight. Her journey in the music industry began shortly thereafter, and she officially debuted in 2011 with the song Always, which garnered significant popularity.

Her career took a notable turn in 2014 when she released the single Beautiful featuring the renowned rapper Zico. The song’s success led to her first official stage performance on Inkigayo and subsequent nominations for Best New Artist at prestigious award ceremonies such as the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Golden Disk Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

In addition to her music, Park appeared in the music video for Hong Dae Kwang’s Thank You My Love, further attracting public attention. She was widely respected for her beautiful voice and ability to deeply convey the emotions of a song, contributing to the soundtracks of several series, including Playful Kiss, Reply1988, W, Prison Playbook, and Touch Your Heart.

Recently, she released the song I Miss You on April 3 and announced plans to release an album to celebrate her 10th debut anniversary. In her personal life, Park was in the news in 2017 for dating popular artist Seo In-guk, though their relationship ended in 2018.

The shocking news of her untimely death has left K-pop fans in mourning. The announcement was made by her agency, XANADU Entertainment, confirming her passing earlier today, April 11. The cause of her death is currently under investigation by police authorities.

As the investigation into the cause of Park’s death continues, the music world mourns the loss of a talented artist whose potential was widely acknowledged. Her contributions to the Korean music scene and her memorable songs will continue to resonate with fans around the world, reported Khaosod.