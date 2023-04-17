Thai man loses 10,000 baht in lottery after being conned into buying old tickets

Photo via Facebook/ ตระเวนข่าว3

A Thai man filed a complaint with the police after he was conned into buying old lottery tickets by a vendor in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok and lost a 10,000 baht lottery prize.

The 66 year old lottery winner, or loser, Thanapon Thongchaiya, filed a complaint at Phra Pradaeng Police Station yesterday. Thanapon told police that he bought seven lottery tickets and all of them won the two-digit prize, number 71, which was announced yesterday, April 16.

Unfortunately, he could only claim two prizes because the other five were from the April 1 lottery result. As a result, he lost the 10,000 baht prize and also the money he had paid for the lottery tickets.

Thanapon revealed that he bought the tickets from a shop in front of Siam Commercial Bank near Phra Pradaeng Market in Samut Prakarn province. The seller was a woman aged around 30 to 35 years old. The tickets were sold in a set, packed in a plastic bag. The first two tickets on the set were for April 16, but the rest were not.

Thanapon expressed his disappointment. He said…

“I did not recheck the tickets before leaving the shop. I can remember the identity of the seller. She is a woman aged about 30 years old. I felt sad but I have to admit it. I do not know whether she intended to do this or not. Beware and check the tickets carefully everyone.”

The police reported that they would visit the shop and invite the lottery seller for further questioning and prosecution.

Lottery tickets have caused rows among Thai gamblers on several occasions, even leading to disputes between friends and family members.

In March, a Thai man accused his wife of hiding a 12 million baht lottery prize from him. He had worked hard in South Korea to take care of his wife and children but while he was away his wife conveniently did not tell him about her lottery prize and even remarried another man.

Another similar case happened last year, where a Thai man filed a complaint with the police that his wife had stolen his winning lottery ticket worth 6 million baht and fled from the family house. Another lottery winner also sought help from news agencies and the police last year, claiming her friend had stolen her winning lottery ticket worth 20,000 baht.

The first government lottery ticket was launched in 1974 and was offered to Thai gamblers at 1 baht per ticket. Nowadays, one lottery ticket costs 80 baht, and the jackpot is worth 6 million baht.

The latest lottery winner on April 16 is an anonymous Thai person, who bought 19 winning lottery tickets and won a total of 114 million baht. The lucky numbers were 984906.