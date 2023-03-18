Thai man killed in fight with wife’s lover outside police station

Photo via Facebook/ Thaicrime Online

In a tragic love triangle tale, a Thai man lost his life after getting into a fight with his wife’s lover in front of a police station in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Wednesday night.

According to the witnesses, 41 year old man named Suwat took his wife, 30 year old Bee, and her lover, 35 year old Wichai Phatyen to the Bang Mae Nang Police Station in Nonthaburi on the evening of March 15 to sort out their relationship issues. An officer provided some suggestions to the trio, but unfortunately, the advice failed to resolve the situation.

Suwat and Wichai got into a heated argument in front of the police station and started fighting. The fight became so intense that Suwat was struck fiercely by Wichai and he fell to the ground by the force of the blows and subsequently lost consciousness. A rescue team rushed to the scene and provided Suwat with CPR for over 20 minutes, but sadly, their efforts could not save his life.

Police reported that Suwat’s wife, Bee, had been having an affair with Wichai for a long time. On the night of the incident, Suwat had gone to Wichai’s house to urge Bee to come back home. They could not agree with each other, so they decided to go to the police station to try and resolve the situation.

Wichai’s mother, 49 year old Wan, spoke to the media about the issue and revealed that Bee frequently visited her son at their family home. She knew that Bee had a husband and a child and attempted to convince Bee to end the relationship with Wichai several times, but to no avail.

Wan added that Wichai also tried to stop the relationship but Bee kept visiting him and staying with Wichai longer. Wan said…

“Normally, my son is not a bad person. He is hardworking and focuses on work in order to pay off his car. His only bad thing is his alcohol-drinking habit. I don’t know what to do now. I don’t have enough money to bail him out.”

Wichai has been charged under Section 209 of the Criminal Law, which pertains to unintentionally causing another person’s death through physical violence. He faces a prison sentence of three to five years for his actions.