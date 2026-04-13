Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 13, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read
Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 56 year old Thai man was arrested on April 12 while transporting nearly 400 litres of petrol hidden beneath a load of watermelons in a pickup truck, with plans to sell the fuel across the border into Myanmar at a significant markup.

The arrest took place at a joint checkpoint in Nong Lu subdistrict, Sangkhlaburi district, Kanchanaburi province. Soldiers from the Lard Ya Task Force of the Surasi Force, police from Sangkhlaburi Police Station, Border Patrol Police 134, and local administrative officials were all involved in the operation.

Officers carrying out routine checks noticed a suspicious vehicle travelling from Thong Pha Phum district in the direction of Three Pagodas Pass. The pass is a well-known border crossing point between Thailand and Myanmar, and has historically been a corridor for cross-border trade, both legal and otherwise.

When stopped, the truck appeared to be carrying only watermelons destined for sale in Sangkhlaburi district. However, a petrol smell coming from the vehicle prompted a more thorough inspection by police.

Officers found 14 gallons of Gasohol 95, totalling 395 litres, concealed beneath the watermelons in the rear compartment. The fuel and the red Nissan pickup truck were both seized as evidence.

The suspect confessed to being hired by Myanmar nationals to purchase petrol in Thong Pha Phum at 54 baht per litre, then transport it across the border for resale at 70 baht per litre, netting a profit of 16 baht per litre. He had been using routes designed to avoid detection, but was caught before completing the delivery, reported KhaoSod.

Fuel price thailand
Photo by atlasstudio via Canva

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar

8 minutes ago
Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust

16 hours ago
Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung&#8217;s dangerous period | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung’s dangerous period

18 hours ago
Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire

19 hours ago
Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues

20 hours ago
Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism

20 hours ago
US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model | Thaiger Business News

US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model

21 hours ago
18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured

22 hours ago
Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins

23 hours ago
Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago
Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic

1 day ago
16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities | Thaiger Pattaya News

16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities

2 days ago
Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026

2 days ago
Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound

2 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms

2 days ago
Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun | Thaiger Thailand News

Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

2 days ago
Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive

2 days ago
Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge

3 days ago
More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla

3 days ago
2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese sex creators arrested in Bangkok with drugs, sex toys, and pornography

3 days ago
Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for drugs and money laundering arrested in Phuket

3 days ago
Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Food rider accused of assaulting wrong man in honking dispute

3 days ago
Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how | Thaiger Property

Can foreigners buy a condo in Bangkok? Yes, and here is how

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 13, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.