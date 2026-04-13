Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 56 year old Thai man was arrested on April 12 while transporting nearly 400 litres of petrol hidden beneath a load of watermelons in a pickup truck, with plans to sell the fuel across the border into Myanmar at a significant markup.

The arrest took place at a joint checkpoint in Nong Lu subdistrict, Sangkhlaburi district, Kanchanaburi province. Soldiers from the Lard Ya Task Force of the Surasi Force, police from Sangkhlaburi Police Station, Border Patrol Police 134, and local administrative officials were all involved in the operation.

Officers carrying out routine checks noticed a suspicious vehicle travelling from Thong Pha Phum district in the direction of Three Pagodas Pass. The pass is a well-known border crossing point between Thailand and Myanmar, and has historically been a corridor for cross-border trade, both legal and otherwise.

When stopped, the truck appeared to be carrying only watermelons destined for sale in Sangkhlaburi district. However, a petrol smell coming from the vehicle prompted a more thorough inspection by police.

Officers found 14 gallons of Gasohol 95, totalling 395 litres, concealed beneath the watermelons in the rear compartment. The fuel and the red Nissan pickup truck were both seized as evidence.

The suspect confessed to being hired by Myanmar nationals to purchase petrol in Thong Pha Phum at 54 baht per litre, then transport it across the border for resale at 70 baht per litre, netting a profit of 16 baht per litre. He had been using routes designed to avoid detection, but was caught before completing the delivery, reported KhaoSod.