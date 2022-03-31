Thai-Malaysian border checkpoint reopens tomorrow, Test & Go travellers welcome

After being closed for around two years due to the pandemic, the major checkpoint along the Thai-Malaysian border will reopen tomorrow. Those travelling from Malaysia will be able to enter Thailand’s Songkhla province through the Sadao Border Checkpoint. Reports say the residents and businesses in the region hope reopening the border will benefit the local economy.

Vaccinated travellers entering Thailand under the Test & Go will be able to do so by land at the Sadao checkpoint. Just like those entering by air, the travellers will need to apply for a Thailand Pass QR code. Travellers will need to take a PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival and book at night at a hotel approved by the Safety and Health Administration to stay while they wait for their test results to come back.

Yesterday, the authorities in Sadao District had a meeting to prepare for the border’s reopening. The meeting discussed the approved accommodations to support tourists, border measures, and measures for welcoming people to Thailand. Hotels have reported 80 bookings for tomorrow.

Vendors who had shops near the checkpoint are also preparing to reopen after two years of closure. Some told Thai media that they were happy to welcome tourists again because the checkpoint closure was a hard time for them and their families. Motorbike taxi drivers in the area say they used to make 700 baht to 800 baht per day before the pandemic, but now make only 50 baht to 60 baht each day.

