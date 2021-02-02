Thai investors in Myanmar concerned with future business following the military coup | The Thaiger

Sell your home with FazWaz
Thai investors in Myanmar concerned with future business following the military coup

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

54 mins ago

 on 

Thai investors in Myanmar concerned with future business following the military coup
PHOTO: ASEAN Learning Center
With potential sanctions and boycotts against Myanmar likely following the military coup, the Thai-Myanmar Business Council says Thai investors are concerned their businesses in the neighbouring country will be affected.

It’s unclear what effect the coup will have on Thai-owned businesses in Myanmar. The country’s economy, already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to slow down with potential sanctions. The United States has already threatened sanctions against Myanmar. With an economic downturn, Thai operators in Myanmar are expecting to lose money, the council says.

No statement from the military has been issued regarding foreign investment and businesses. Myanmar’s new military-run government might decide not to honour the contracts Thai investors signed with the previous administration led by the National League for Democracy, according to the council.

Bilateral trade may only be slightly affected, the council says. On the other hand, an international trade expert says Thailand is likely to see substantial losses when it comes to trade due to changes in transporting goods and strict military checkpoints. If the Myanmar military’s tight security inspections continue in the long term, Thailand could lose more than 1.5 billion baht to 2 billion baht per month, according to the director of the Center for International Trade Studies at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Nipral

    Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    Don’t be concerned it’s lost ! Write off and move on !

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Yes, the luck of the draw.
    I am sure many Westerners have lost money investing in Thailand, now the Thais have to also endure losses abroad. he he.
    It is a hard cruel world outside of Thailand for Thais who do not have influence and Thai officials to bribe.
    .
    .
    .
    .
    lol, I’m delighted!!

    Reply

