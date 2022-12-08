Connect with us

Thailand

TABBA requests 4am closing time during festive season

The Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA) requested a 4am closing time trial for entertainment venues in nine tourist zones during the festive season. TABBA believe this would help businesses to attract more foreign tourists.

TABBA advisor, Thanakorn Kuptajit, told Matichon that the association proposed two requests to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports department. The association wants officials to extend alcohol sales until 2am across the country and until 4am in nine tourist destinations.

Thanakorn revealed that the alcohol sale time restrictions are different in each province. Some provinces can sell alcoholic beverages until midnight or 1am. The association believes that restaurants, entertainment venues, pubs, and bars across the country should have the same 2am alcohol sale restriction.

Thanakorn added that the second request is for the “Special Night Tourism Zone.” He said that some special provinces should be allowed to sell alcohol from 11am to 4am to accommodate the lifestyle of foreign tourists.

It was suggested that officials conduct a trial during Christmas and new year period in nine special zones including:

  • Bangkok (Khao San Road, Soi Phat Phong and Soi Thaniya on Silom Road, Ratchadapisek Road, and Soi Cowboy and Soi Nana on Sukhumvit Road)
  • Soi Bangla in Phuket
  • Chaweng Beach, Rin Beach, Koh Samui, and Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani
  • Pattaya Walking Street
  • Khao Lak in Phang Nga
  • Nimmanhaemin Road in Chiang Mai
  • Haad Yai and Sadao districts in Songkhla
  • Ao Nang in Krabi
  • Hua Hin in Prachuab Kiri Khan

Thanakorn added that the 4am closing time will allow businesses to earn more during the Christmas holiday season. The TABBA and 11 other relevant organisations will need to wait for a government meeting on the issue on December 20. The TABBA said they would take action if their requests and suggestions are ignored.

In Thailand, alcoholic beverages, both in restaurants and shops, are only allowed to be sold from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 12am. According to the Alcohol Beverage Control Act, anyone selling alcoholic beverages after hours will face a fine of 5,000 baht and their licenses will be revoked for five years.

Persons found guilty face more penalties according to the Liquor Act, Section 20: imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 4,000 baht.

 

