Suvarnabhumi Airport’s passenger terminal to be extended for future tourists

In the next 10 years, Thailand could rank as the world’s ninth busiest travel hub welcoming 200 million passengers each year, according to a forecast from the International Air Transport Association. To prepare for the anticipated post-pandemic uptick, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport is extending its east side of the main passenger terminal. The government approved an initial budget of 7.8 billion baht for the East Expansion project with construction expected to start this November for service in March 2025.

From the research to develop and level up the capability of the Suvarnabhumi Airport from IATAS and the International Civil Aviation Organisation, or ICAO, Thailand’s tourism situation will be revived by 2024 or 2025 with around 65 million passengers arriving at Thailand’s airports per year. Before the pandemic, Thailand welcomed 40 million passengers.

For the expansion project, according to Thai media, the area on the second floor, which currently has food for passengers, will be changed to support more travellers. The extension will be around 66,000 square metres offering 108 check-in counters, six baggage belts, and nine arrival checkpoints.

Kerati Kijmanawat, from the SEVP, Engineering & Construction at Airports of Thailand PCL., said that this is the perfect time to operate the project because the terminal isn’t crowded due to travel restrictions across the globe.

