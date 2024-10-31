‘Fries’ for change: Waste Not, Want Not turns grease into green efforts

Surat Thani Municipality launched a notable initiative titled Waste Not, Want Not, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by recycling used cooking oil. The project, in collaboration with the New Biodiesel Company, encourages residents to exchange used cooking oil for fresh Rin Tip brand oil.

The agreement was signed yesterday, October 30, at Surat Thani Municipality’s conference room by Prachert Boonprasop, the mayor of Surat Thani, and Thaksin Lee, the director of New Biodiesel Company.

This venture is supported by Pornpipat Prasitsupapol, the deputy director of operations of New Biodiesel Company, part of the Petch Srichai Enterprise group. The project’s key objective is to promote the separation of used cooking oil from the waste management system, converting it into biodiesel, a renewable energy source.

Surat Thani Municipality, responsible for waste management within its jurisdiction, is committed to encouraging citizens to reduce waste and separate it from the source. The focus is on all kinds of waste, including organic waste and hazardous materials, through various activities.

This initiative places significant emphasis on managing organic waste, particularly used cooking oil, to prevent environmental issues like clogged drainage systems and contamination of public waterways and soil, which pose future management challenges.

The municipality’s intent to formalise the agreement with New Biodiesel Company is part of the broader effort to drive forward the Waste Not, Want Not project. This project aims to enhance the separation of used cooking oil, directing it into biodiesel production processes. By doing so, it seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from organic waste, specifically from used cooking oil.

The municipality plans to set up a collection point for this initiative at the old Civil Registration Building in Surat Thani every Friday, between 1pm and 3pm. Residents can exchange two kilogrammes of used cooking oil for one bottle of Rin Tip brand vegetable oil.

This initiative, which began yesterday, will continue until October 31 next year, reported KhaoSod.

In essence, this project not only tackles the waste management issue but also actively contributes to environmental conservation by transforming waste into a valuable resource. The partnership with the New Biodiesel Company represents a significant step towards sustainable waste management practices in Surat Thani, aiming to set an example for other municipalities in Thailand.