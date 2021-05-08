Thailand
Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand for those over 60
The Chinese-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is now approved in Thailand for adults over 60 years old. Doctors had initially advised that the vaccine to only be for adults 18 to 60 due to limited research on the elderly. The recommendation from doctors led Thailand’s 67 year old prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, to wait and take the AstraZeneca vaccine.
After Prayut backed out of plans to be the first to be injected with the Sinovac vaccine, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is 55 years old, stepped up to be the first in Thailand to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Sinovac vaccine has not been used on those over 60 years old since Thailand launched its Covid-19 immunisation campaign in late February.
Anutin says research on the Sinovac vaccine now shows that it is safe for elderly patients who are in good health while the World Health Organisation recently reported that there is not enough quality data on the risk of serious side effects. WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts say they have a “low level of confidence” in the quality of evidence that the risk of serious side effects was low for adults over the age of 60.
A few patients in Thailand have complained of stroke-like symptoms after being injected with the Sinovac vaccine, but health officials have said those symptoms are stress-related.
Director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Supakij Sirilak, says both the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines are safe and effective, adding that every batch of vaccines delivered to Thailand has been checked by the department and the vaccines have met the required efficacy, safety, and manufacturing standards.
The national communicable disease committee recently announced the approval of the vaccine for elderly patients. Anutin, who chaired the committee meeting, says the Thai Food and Drug Administration now just needs to process paperwork to make the approval official.
The Public Health Ministry is now working with the private sector to open 382 vaccination centres across Thailand to reach the goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai sees 2 elderly deaths from UK Covid variant including French woman
Chiang Mai province is reporting the deaths of 2 elderly women from the UK Covid-19 variant, including a French woman. The provinces death toll is now 9 according to the governor. The 81 year old French woman was suffering from high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. She fell down on April 22 and received treatment at a hospital. After coming home, she started feeling Covid-like symptoms and was readmitted to the hospital on April 26. Doctors say she succumbed to the UK variant of the virus on May 3.
The second death was that of an 87 year old woman who had diabetes and kidney issues. She reportedly contracted the UK variant of the virus from a family member. She was admitted to the hospital on April 27 with Covid-like symptoms and died on May 3 as well.
Chiang Mai health officials recently reported a new cluster of the UK Covid-19 variant, as it was discovered in people who went to a Lotus market in Ruam Chok. The new cluster yielded 9 new infections. Today, Chiang Mai is reporting 33 new, daily infections. But 244 Chiang Mai Central Prison inmates are also infected but are not being included in the daily count. The prisoners are being counted in a ‘Bubble & Seal’ cluster.
Chiang Mai University and Mae Jo University field hospitals are planning to close next week. They currently have 46 and 90 patients respectively. A group of 125 people in Chiang Dao, who are considered to be high-risk, have been tested, with results to come tomorrow.
The tally for Covid-related infections and deaths reported over the past 24 hours reports 19 new deaths and 2,419 cases. There have been 52,411 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the recent outbreak with more than 16,000 cases in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections.
Over the past week, new clusters of Covid-19 infections have been detected in crowded Bangkok neighbourhoods, including the Khlong Toey slum. Poor communities in Bangkok have been seen as vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks as people live in close proximity to each other and many cannot afford to stop working to abide by stay-at-home orders.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
Bangkok governor extends closure order due to high Covid-19 count
Bangkok’s temporary closure order will be extended until May 17 to slow the spread of Covid-19. Since April, more than 16,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the capital. Surrounding provinces Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi have also reported high numbers of cases.
The temporary closure order, signed by Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, was initially set to be in effect from April 26 to May 9. On Friday, the governor signed an order extending the closure order until May 17 due to the spike in cases in the capital.
Schools, tutoring centres, and other educational institutes must remain closed. Entertainment venues, billiard halls, arcades, internet cafes, zoos, skating rinks, boxing stadiums, and fitness centres must remain closed. Convenience stores can stay open until 10pm. Shopping malls can stay open until 9pm.
Despite closure measures and disease control restrictions, cases in Bangkok have remained high with an uptick of infections reported in the crowded neighbourhoods, such as the Khlong Toey slum.
Bangkok has also been classified as a “deep red” zone by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The deep red zone is under the highest control to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Under orders from the CCSA, restaurants in Bangkok cannot offer dine-in services. Only takeaway and delivery services are allowed until the Covid-19 situation improves.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Saturday Covid UPDATE: 2,419 new infections, 19 deaths
The tally for Covid-related infections and deaths reported over the past 24 hours reports 19 new deaths and 2,419 cases. There have been 52,411 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the recent outbreak with more than 16,000 cases in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections.
Over the past week, new clusters of Covid-19 infections have been detected in crowded Bangkok neighbourhoods, including the Khlong Toey slum. Poor communities in Bangkok have been seen as vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks as people live in close proximity to each other and many cannot afford to stop working to abide by stay-at-home orders.
With cases in Bangkok still on the rise, the current disease control measures imposed in the capital will be extended until May 17. Schools and entertainment venues must remain closed.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand for those over 60
Chiang Mai sees 2 elderly deaths from UK Covid variant including French woman
Bangkok governor extends closure order due to high Covid-19 count
Saturday Covid UPDATE: 2,419 new infections, 19 deaths
Pattaya fisherman surprised by friendly whale shark visit
Thailand News Today | Pfizer vaccines on the way, Phuket’s July re-opening | May 7
We’re looking for a Video Editor/Production Assistant in Phuket
Phuket red zone list adds Krabi, Trang, Ranong, Phatthalung
Top 5 accounting firms in Thailand
Stimulus package gives more back the more you spend
Laos prime minister orders an extension on lockdown measures
Deputy PM declares Thammanat Prompow controversy finished
BMA admits Covid virus spreading fast in Bangkok, speeds up testing and jabs
Phuket visitor Covid-19 rapid antigen testing may end May 15
Covid UPDATE: 2,044 new cases and 27 deaths, provincial totals
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
Thai Meteorological Dept. warns northern Thailand of severe storms through May 7
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
- Education2 days ago
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
- Hot News3 days ago
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
- Politics2 days ago
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
- Economy3 days ago
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
- Northern Thailand2 days ago
Thai Meteorological Dept. warns northern Thailand of severe storms through May 7