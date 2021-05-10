Thailand
‘Safe zone’ in Thailand for refugees fleeing Myanmar violence
Due to the ongoing violence between the Myanmar military and ethnic troops, the Thai military has set up a “safe zone” for thousands of refugees in Mae Hong Son near the Salween River, the natural border between Thailand and Myanmar.
The prominent armed wing of the Karen National Union has openly supported the anti-coup movement in Myanmar, leading to clashes with the military junta. Recently, the Karen National Liberation Army reported took over a military outpost near the Thai border. Those just across the Salween River in Thailand said they could hear the gunshots and explosions.
Defence Ministry spokesperson Kongcheep Tantravanich says shelter and humanitarian assistance are being provided for around 2,200 people who have fled Myanmar.
Kongcheep says the “safe zone” is under tight security and only those authorised can enter. There are strict health and disease control measures are in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
His statement comes after the local civil rights group People of Salween River Basin Network called on the Thai government not to push refugees back, claiming that Thai soldiers had been ordered to tell the refugees to return to their home country due to a potential negative impact with border trade.
They say the Myanmar military has been carrying out airstrikes on Karen army bases and many Karen villagers fear for their safety.
Mae Hong Son governor, Sitthichai Jindaluang, also told a United Nations representative last week that refugees have been given shelter and assistance.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Security tightened at Burmese border as Tachileik nightlife venues re-open
Security patrols are being stepped up along the Thai-Burmese border amid reports that nightlife venues in Tachileik are set to re-open. The Burmese town is just across the border from Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. It hit the headlines late last year when a number of Thai nationals working in the town crossed back into Thailand illegally, bringing Covid-19 with them.
Most of the Thais were employed at the 1G1-7 Hotel, a luxury, 100 room, 4 storey hotel, located just 1.5 kilometres from the border checkpoint in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. Subsequent reports alleged that the venue was a centre for prostitution, operating as a high-class brothel for wealthy businessmen and the upper echelons of the Burmese military.
Now, with news of nightlife re-opening in Tachileik, border officials are on the lookout for Thais crossing illegally in the other direction, seeking work or gambling opportunities in Myanmar. It’s understood that an entertainment complex known as, “King Horse Fly Pub 6888”, is currently advertising job openings. The nightlife venue is only a kilometre from the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge checkpoint. Entertainment venues and casinos are also believed to be advertising that they’re open for business once more.
Nation Thailand reports that since April, border officials have apprehended illegal migrants from Myanmar on 13 occasions. 59 of those had made the journey from northern Myanmar, which shares a border with India.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
UN representative talks with Thai officials to help refugees fleeing Myanmar
With ongoing violence in Myanmar between the military junta and ethnic armies, a representative from the United Nations has held discussions with local authorities in Mae Hong Son, which borders Myanmar, to look into ways to help more than 2,000 Karen refugees who fled their homes to escape the violence.
Following the military coup in February, ousting the state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi who had won the election in a landslide, hundreds of anti-coup protesters have been killed by security forces. Ethnic armies, many that occupy border regions, have clashed with the military junta following the coup. The prominent ethnic army of the Karen National Union has openly supported the anti-coup movement, leading to violent clashes with the military junta. Some fear it may be the start of a civil war.
The Myanmar military launched airstrikes on a Karen village by the Thai border in March. It was a significant attack for the Karen National Union, which had signed a ceasefire agreement back in 2015. The Karen army recently took over a state military outpost by the Thai border. Gunshots could be heard just across the Salaween River in Thailand. The ongoing violence has forced around 2,160 Karen to flee their home and cross the river into Thailand.
Mae Hong Son governor Sitthichai Jindaluang says he, as well as other senior provincial officials, met with a protection officer from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to discuss ways to help provide assistance for the Karen refugees.
“The UNHCR representative was deeply concerned about the refugees and we told him that we have already provided them with temporary shelters, public health assistance, food, medicine, and other necessities.”
Troops have been deployed along the Thai-Myanmar border. If the situation between the Karen army and the Myanmar military escalates, then refugees will be relocated to another shelter about 1 to 2 kilometres away from the border.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Protests
Anti-coup Burmese protesters take up military training in jungles of Myanmar
Members of Myanmar’s Civil Disobedience Movement, including doctors and students, are taking up military training in the jungles, where they fled to escape a violent crackdown by the junta. Crawling on the ground towards their target of a small village isn’t just in preparation for a simulated clash-the training is to help protect them while they continue to resist the February 1 coup.
Small villages in the country’s ethnic border regions are now hosting white and blue collar workers as they learn how to survive military style in the wake of the Tatmadaw, or Myanmar army’s, takeover. The coup, came after opposition to last November’s democratic election which saw the National League for Democracy party win in a landslide. Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Laureate, and head of the NLD party was arrested, along with other leading members of the party. The Tatmadaw argued that the elections were riddled with fraud, but has yet to give any evidence.
Since February 1, the situation in Myanmar has been dire, with innocent civilians being murdered in the streets, with the UN saying the military is likely committing crimes against humanity. As the news of the political situation in the Southeast Asian country hit worldwide, several countries have issued sanctions against the army and its leaders. But, so far, those sanctions have been in vain as the junta is refusing to compromise at the very least.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
‘Safe zone’ in Thailand for refugees fleeing Myanmar violence
Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand donates cash, equipment to Laos to help combat Covid-19 outbreak
Chon Buri sees lowest number of new, daily infections since early April- Monday, 63
Royal Thai police say new uniforms will help in pursuit of criminals
Man struck and killed by freight train just 2 days after being released from prison
From BIB to Boys in 2-tone khaki – Thailand’s new police uniform on trial
Fisherman’s body found after 3-day search in Chon Buri
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Thai government says Covid treatment is free, but patients report hefty bills
Security tightened at Burmese border as Tachileik nightlife venues re-open
303 staff under Thailand’s Transport Ministry contract Covid-19 in recent wave
Third wave of Covid: CCSA blames patients for not speaking up
Over 400 workers quarantined as 115 Covid infections confirmed at pineapple factory
Vietnamese woman becomes first to die in Vietnam after receiving AstraZeneca’s vaccine shot
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Education4 days ago
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
- Crime3 days ago
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
- Economy22 hours ago
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
- Hot News2 days ago
Today’s Chinese rocket debris not expected to hit land
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
- Northern Thailand4 days ago
Thai Meteorological Dept. warns northern Thailand of severe storms through May 7
- Bangkok1 day ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals