Roles reversed as Thai bride pays 12.8 million baht dowry

A Thai bride presented a dowry worth a staggering 12.8 million baht to her groom at Khon Kaen Convention Centre on Sunday. Instead of paying a dowry himself, 33 year old groom Micky received 2 million in cash, 500,000 baht’s worth of jewellery, a 5 rai land title deed valued at over 500,000 baht, a 7 million baht house, and a 2.8 million BMW Series 3 car from his 33 year old bride, Bailew.

Usually, it is the bride’s family who request a dowry or “sin sod” of 100,000 baht to a million baht from the groom. Thai Rath reported that Bailew has many business ventures including a successful restaurant in Khon Kaen, northeast Thailand. When Bailew told her family of her idea to pay the dowry, they did not object. Bailew says that she is a very lucky woman because Micky has taken care of everything throughout their relationship, adding that “All I ask for is that we love each other.”

Micky says he was delighted to be in love and added that, when he found out Bailew wished to pay the dowry, he knew the wedding would be a very auspicious occasion indeed.

SOURCE: ThaiRath