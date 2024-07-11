Public health vice minister’s sudden exit from Pheu Thai Party

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Wan Yubamrung, the vice minister attached to the public health minister, announced his resignation today. He is set to leave the Pheu Thai Party next week.

Wan, the son of outspoken veteran Pheu Thai Party member Chalerm Yubamrung, revealed his decision in an emotional Facebook Live post.

“I had never thought about leaving the Pheu Thai Party, as long as the party cares about me and gives me opportunities. But if one day, the Pheu Thai Party loves me no more and does not give me opportunities, I will have to leave.”

Wan expressed his disbelief that this day had come so soon.

Reflecting on his political journey, he mentioned his past membership in the now-defunct Palang Prachachon Party, the predecessor to Pheu Thai.

While Wan chose to keep many thoughts to himself, he hinted at potential revelations.

“There are a lot of things I would like to talk about, but I will reveal all if and when I have the need.”

He also recalled stepping forward to defend the party in the past, often facing reprisals as a result.

In a respectful nod to the party’s notable figures, Wan claimed he still holds respect for paroled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, his ex-wife Khunying Potjaman Damapong, former Prime Minister Yingluck, current Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn, and other key members, reported Thai PBS World.

“Our two families have been close to each other for a long time, but times have changed, so other things have changed as well.”

In related news, PM Srettha asserted that his administration has made significant progress in its first year, countering criticisms from opposition parties and some dissatisfied members of the Pheu Thai Party. The Thai premier emphasised that more accomplishments will become evident over time.

In other news, Pheu Thai faces significant challenges as it struggles to regain public confidence amid unfulfilled economic promises.