Thailand

Public Health Minister says no need for lockdown in Bangkok

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

37 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook / Department of Disease Control

While Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave of Covid-19, with more than 28,000 coronavirus cases in the capital since April 1, Thailand’s public health minister says there’s no need to impose a lockdown. Restrictions are already tight in Bangkok, which is classified as a “dark red” zone under maximum control to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there’s no need for a strict lockdown since most patients only experience minor symptoms and can be treated at field hospitals. Anutin says 70% of Covid-19 patients in Thailand have mild symptoms while 10% of patients have severe symptoms. He adds that most of the recent outbreaks in the capital are contained at prisons or construction sites.

So far, more than 10,000 people at Thailand prisons have tested positive for Covid-19, most at prisons in Bangkok. Health officials have also reported 29 Covid-19 clusters in 19 districts in Bangkok. Several sites are now being used for proactive case finding to help identify infections and contain the virus.

Vaccines will be used in high risk areas to help slow the spread of the virus. Another 1.7 million doses of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive at the end of the month. People in high-risk areas and inmates in prison where Covid-19 is spreading will receive the vaccine as soon as possible, Anutin says.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By

Photo by PR Phuket

2,473 new Covid-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The majority of the new cases are local transmissions, primarily in Bangkok. 680 of the new cases were detected in prisons.

Thailand now has 42,988 active Covid-19 cases, a record high for the country. Out of those cases, more than 10,000 are linked to outbreaks at prisons. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 113,555 Covid-19 infections.

35 deaths involving Covid-19 patients were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 649. Most of the new fatalities were reported in Bangkok.

Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections. The capital reported 873, raising the total since April 1 to 28,658.

There are now 29 Covid-19 clusters in 19 districts in Bangkok. The government has set up several locations for active case finding to contain the spread of the virus.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, adds that Thai authorities are taking border breaches very seriously and security has tightened at land and sea borders as there have been a number of illegal entries involving those coming from neighbouring countries. Heightened border patrol has been an effort to prevent Covid-19 from being imported into Thailand.

Provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections…

Province New cases Total since April 1
Bangkok 873 28,658
Nonthaburi 155 4,757
Samut Prakan 121 4,329
Pathum Thani 117 2,467
Samut Sakhon 63 1,930
Phetchaburi 43 645
Chon Buri 33 3,768
Nakhon Si Thammarat 30 757
Songkhla 29 1,041
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 28 936

Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Thailand

Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19

Tanutam Thawan

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By

Stock photo via Wikmedia Commons

Koh Samet off the coast of Rayong has reopened to visitors after being closed for 3 weeks. The Gulf of Thailand island is safe to visit and disease control measures are being enforced, according to the Koh Samet tourism association chairperson told the Bangkok Post.

On April 27, the Rayong governor ordered for Koh Samet to be closed to visitors after 5 people on the island tested positive for Covid-19. The closure was initally set for 14 days. No recent Covid-19 infections have been reported on the island, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Rayong office.

On the mainland, Rayong health officials reported 10 more Covid-19 infections yesterday. Since April 1, the province has reported a total of 831 infections and 7 coronavirus-related deaths.

Authorities on the island are enforcing the standard “DMHTTA” disease control measures which stand for distancing, mask wearing, handwashing, temperature checking, testing for Covid-19 and checking in using the mobile application Mor Chana.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Sinovac and AstraZeneca: The 2 primarly Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand

Tanutam Thawan

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

Since Thailand started its mass Covid-19 immunisation campaign in late February, the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine, made in partnership with the UK’s Oxford University, have been used to vaccinate residents in Thailand.

The local firm Siam Bioscience is now producing the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first Thai-made batch is expected to be rolled out next month.

Type of vaccine

AstraZeneca: A recombinant vaccine from a modified chimpanzee adenovirus.

This is a harmless, weakened adenovirus that usually causes the common cold in chimpanzees. The adenovirus vaccine vector, known as ChAdOx1, was chosen as a suitable vaccine technology for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine as it has been shown to generate a strong immune response from one dose in other vaccines. It has been genetically changed so that it is impossible for it to grow in humans. – Australian Department of Health

Sinovac: An “inactivated” vaccine, using inactivated virus particles to produce an immune response, a traditional approach for vaccines and the same technology used to produce the flu and polio vaccines.

The World Health Organisation says the vaccine is made by inactivating or killing the virus using chemicals, heat or radiation.

Effectiveness

Studies are still underway for both vaccines, while more studies of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been completed and reported. In Thailand, a recent study by Chulalongkorn’s Centre for Excellence in Clinical Virology of the Faculty of Medicine found both vaccines effective after both doses.

According to the university study…

  • 99.49% of Sinovac recipients developed antibody reponses 4 weeks after their second injection.
  • 97.26% of AstraZeneca recipients developed antibody responses 4 weeks after their first injection.

Thailand initially used the Sinovac vaccine for people ages 18 to 59 due to limited research for the 60 and up age group. Thai health officials recently announced that recent studies show the Sinovac is safe and effective for adults over 60 years old who are in good health.

Global travel

A dilemma for many expats living overseas, or those wanting to travel in the future, is which Covid-19 vaccine to get as some are not recoginsed by other countries.

Both Sinovac and AstraZeneca have met the World Health Organisation’s criteria for safety and efficacy. The Sinovac vaccine is awaiting final approval.

Some countries may not recognise certain vaccine passports, although international tourism is still in the early stages and proposed regulations are constantly changing.

Thailand recoginses vaccines that are either approved by the World Health Organisation or by the Thai government.

The European Union plans to reopen tourism to American travellers, but they may need to have a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.

SOURCES: WHO | Healthline

 

