Professional Muay Thai fighter trains Thai and US troops

As a special instructor, Thailand’s internationally known Muay Thai boxer, Buakaw Banchamek, has been coaching Muay Thai to Thai and US soldiers participating in the joint exercise Hanuman Guardian 2022, which is taking place in Thailand’s central province of Lop Buri.

Buakaw, who is currently an army officer, taught theoretical and practical techniques on Monday in the 31st Infantry Regiment’s camp, like how to warm up before a fight, how to punch, do knee strikes, execute kicks and how to show respect to the instructors.

The 39 year old has earned plenty of title belts and won numerous international matches. To no surprise, he’s a household name in Thailand. He is also a member of Thailand’s National Kick Boxing Association’s board of directors.

The American soldiers who took part in the training looked eager and pleased with Buakaw’s guidance. They requested that he sign their Thai boxing trunks.

Thai and US army co-host Hanuman Guardian, an annual bilateral military exercise. It will be held from February 11 to March 24 this year.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World