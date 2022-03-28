Prayut pushes pre-Songkran Covid boosters, 6 walk-in centres open in Bangkok

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is encouraging people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to the Songkran festival next month, according to a spokesperson. Many Thais will visit their families during the Songkran, which is the Thai New Year celebrated from April 13 to 15, and officials worry the gatherings could cause a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Public Health Ministry has launched a booster shot campaign with the goal of offering booster jabs to 70% of the elderly who have already been vaccinated twice. PM Prayut encourages people over 60, those suffering from underlying illnesses and pregnant women to receive their shots against Covid-19 before the holidays as a precautionary measure, according to Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesperson for the PM.

Today, Public Relations Bangkok revealed they have opened six walk-in centres in Bangkok to facilitate people getting vaccinated before the holidays at the following destinations:

Wet Gymnasium 1, Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai-Japan). Accepting unlimited walk-ins. Open every day from 8am to 4pm. Temporarily closed from April 13 to 17.

Thanya Park Shopping Mall. Accepting 500 walk-ins per day. Available until April 30. Temporarily closed from April 13-17. Closed on Saturday and Sundays.

Central Rama 3. Accepting 200 walk-ins per day. Available until April 30. Open from 1pm to 3pm. Temporarily closed from April 11 to 17. Open everyday except Sunday.

Central Pinklao. Accepting 200 walk-ins per day. Available until April 30. Open from 1pm-3pm. Temporarily closed from April 11 to 17. Open everyday.

Central East Ville. Accepting 200 walk-ins per day. Available until April 30. Open from 1pm to 3pm. Temporarily closed from April 11 to 17. Open everyday except Sunday.

Robinson Ladkrabang. Accepting 200 walk-ins per day. Available until April 30. Open from 1pm to 3pm. Temporarily closed from April 11 to 17. Open everyday.

With daily cases of Covid-19 reaching 20,000 in recent weeks, Director of the Ministry’s Health Administration Division Dr Korakit Limsommut has listed medications suitable for treating varying severities of Covid-19 infections. Covid-19 cases with few or no symptoms will get general drugs, those with moderate symptoms and no underlying conditions will get green chiretta capsules, and vulnerable groups will get antiviral drugs.

On Friday, provinces across Thailand received 10 million favipiravir pills. Another three million were distributed in Bangkok. 30% of patients experiencing mild symptoms from the Omicron variant need favipiravir pills, he said.

For more information regarding walk-in vaccination centres, call Bangkok Office of Health at 02-203-2883.

SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post