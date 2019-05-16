Police and passenger die in Phitsanulok collision | The Thaiger

Thailand
Police and passenger die in Phitsanulok collision
A policeman travelling in a highway police sedan, and a passenger in a pickup truck, have died at the scene after a crash in Phitsanulok this morning.
The incident happened on Kokmaidang – Noean Maprang Road in Wangthong.
Phitsanulok Provincial Police Deputy Commander, driving the highway police car, died at the scene after he sustained critical injuries.
The sedan collided with a pickup truck, killing the female passenger and the driver sustaining serious injuries.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of the fatal collision.
Thai Life
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Foreigners aged over 50 applying for a particular visa type now need mandatory health insurance.
The new requirements, which were approved by Cabinet in April and announced by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), says that people applying or renewing (or rather re-applying for) a Non-Immigrant Visa O-A now need to have health insurance from either a Thai insurance company or from a policy bought overseas.
The requirement for mandatory health insurance appears to only affect those applying for a Non-Immigrant Visa OA. According to the announcement on the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) website, it does not affect anyone who stays in Thailand on an extension of stay based on retirement, which is often incorrectly referred to as a ‘retirement visa’. Extensions of stay are not visas. Most retirees who stay in Thailand do so on an ‘extension of stay based on retirement’.
A Non-Immigrant Visa OA can only be applied for at Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate overseas. Anyone who has a Non-Immigrant Visa OA typically applies for this at the Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country.
An extension of stay based on retirement can only be obtained at an immigration office within Thailand. It’s the extension of stay based on retirement which have recently been the subject of the much publicised change in the financial requirements which need to be met in order to be granted the extension.
Read more about the details, as interpreted by ThaiVisa, HERE.
Election
New Democrat leader may lean party away from pro-Army coalition
With a new leadership team heading up the Democrats, the focus is now on which way they will tip their MP seats in the formation of the new lower house in the Thai parliament.
Whilst most pundits have thought they’d be leaning towards supporting the Palang Pracharath party (PPRP), who have current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as their prime ministerial candidate, pundits believe the new leadership team are more unpredictable now as to which way their allegiances will swing.
Acting leader Jurin Laksanavisit was elected the new Democrat leader winning 160 votes, from the 291 members selected to vote, yesterday afternoon.
The Democrats performed poorly in the March 24 election prompting the immediate resignation of then leader Abhisit Vejjajiva on the morning of March 25 when results were published showing the party had lost a huge chunk of their votes to the new Future Forward party and Palang Pracharat.
There won’t much time to relax as the pressure is now on for their first major decision to decide whether to partner with the PPRP, work as an independent opposition, or join up with by Pheu Thai and Future Forward.
Many Democrats have said outright they would never side with Pheu Thai, mortal political enemies for over a decade. But they’ve also said they wanted to ensure they could help get the Army out of politics.
So the potential of them to be a small political opposition rump, siding neither with PPRP or Pheu Thai could be a reality, making it harder for any of the larger parties to pull together a majority lower house government.
Despite their differences, the Democrats, Pheu Thai and Future Forward share a common aim of amending the current constitution, which is widely seen as a tool to help Gen Prayut prolong his grip on power.
Mr Jurin and his key supporters, including the former leader Abhisit, Chuan Leekpai, the party’s chief adviser, and Banyat Bantadtan, another former party leader, have made it clear the Democrat Party should not support the PPRP to set up a proxy Army government.
So, until the Democrats, and the other large chunk of MP seats from Bhumjaithai, announce where they are placing their votes, we are no closer to knowing what the next parliament will look like.
Meanwhile, HM The King has announced that he will open the new parliament on May 24 so between now and then, something will have to happen. Expect phones too run hot in the days ahead.
Bangkok
Petition to restore dignity of Thailand’s only convicted cannibal
In a dark corner of the Siriraj hospital, in the rather bizarre medical museum (nicknamed the Museum of Death) is the mummified body of Si Quey sae Oeng, Thailand’s only convicted cannibal.
Now more than 10,000 people have signed a change.org petition for the removal of the gruesome display in order to restore his human dignity.
The petition follows up a twitter message by @ChangeSiam who brought up the issue. The message said that Si Quey’s mummified body had been in a glass display case at the museum of Siriraj hospital for the last six decades and claimed that the man didn’t kill or eat children’s organs but he was, in fact, framed and falsely charged.
The message has been re-tweeted over 80,000 times.
Pharaoh Chakpatranon, the author of the Twitter message, says he believes few Thais do not know the name “Si Quey” as it if often mentioned by parents in a classic rebuke by parents to stop children crying “If you do not stop crying, Si Quey will come to eat your liver.”
Pharaoh added that Si Quey’s cannibalism was distorted and blown out of proportion by the media over six decades ago and there was no hard evidence to prove that he ate the internal organs of a child that he had murdered.
The Appeals Court found him guilty of killing a boy, identified as Somboon Bunyakarn, and sentenced him to death, but didn’t mention anything about his alleged cannibalism.
However, Si Quey’s alleged cannibalism has been the subject of several movies, books and plays.
“Almost 60 years since he was executed, his body is still displayed at the forensic science museum of Siriraj hospital with a small sign which reads “Si Quey (a cannibal)” attached to the display cabinet. For Thai society to learn from past mistakes, when one man became a victim of society because of the unfounded rumors whipped up by the media, this should serve as a step to realizing and respecting the human dignity of oneself and others,” said Pharaoh in his webpage.
