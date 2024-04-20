PM Srettha visits Phuket Airport

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

PM Srettha paid a visit to Phuket International Airport, spearheading a mission to revolutionise the region’s infrastructure. The Thai premier inspected the second phase of the airport’s expansion and a novel solution to traffic woes.

Srettha pledged prosperity without the pain for locals. A meticulous strategy, executed with precision by all agencies, has already yielded impressive results in just six months.

“Phuket and Samui are destined for greatness.”

The 62 year old PM delved into the details of a groundbreaking project: an elevated bridge on Highway 4027. This game-changer promises seamless connectivity, safety, and economic boom across the province’s sprawling tourist hotspots.

“As professionals, our duty is clear.”

Srettha stressed the paramount importance of public safety and welfare in every facet of development, reported Pattaya Mail.

With November earmarked for the project’s commencement, the prime minister urged all relevant agencies to maintain their fervour, propelling Phuket to even greater heights.

In related news, Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok secured a top ten spot in the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals ranking, as announced by Skytrax. Suvarnabhumi International Airport also improved, climbing ten places to secure 58th position in the World’s Best Airport ranking. Skytrax, a renowned website for reviewing and ranking airports and airlines worldwide, conducted the rankings based on surveys and user reviews.

In other news, Thailand’s skies are set for a dramatic rebound as aviation bodies predict a swift recovery in passenger numbers by next year. In a statement to the press, Yongyut Lujintanon, the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) area manager for Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, highlighted the intricate web of factors influencing the country’s aviation resurgence.

Despite the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s ambitious goal of nearly 40 million arrivals this year, challenges persist. Confirming the surge in demand, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reported an influx of slot requests.