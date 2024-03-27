Phichit couple investigated for assault of four year old girl

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A couple in Phichit province is under investigation following severe injuries sustained by a four year old girl in their care. Authorities are gathering DNA evidence from the couple’s home to strengthen their case.

The child, under the guardianship of Ratnaporn and her husband, Sappasin, remains comatose with a swollen brain and grievous injuries, including torn genitalia.

Phichit Provincial Police, alongside forensic experts, meticulously combed through the residences of Ratnaporn and Sappasin for additional evidence. The couple, who were tasked with caring for the young girl, have been accused of causing her harrowing injuries. As the forensic team collected DNA samples to build a robust case file, the couple steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, attributing the child’s injuries to frequent falls.

The denial by the couple has been met with scepticism by law enforcement. The police have charged Ratnaporn with jointly causing physical and mental harm, while Sappasin faces charges of joint assault and raping a minor under the age of 13 who is not his spouse.

Despite their claims of innocence, Phichit Provincial Police Commander, Police Major General Thadech Klomkleang, expressed confidence in the available evidence. He has directed two deputy commanders to oversee the investigation on-site, ensuring a balanced examination of the facts for both parties involved.

The shocking case came to light when Wan, the four year old girl, was admitted to Somdej Phra Yupparat Thap Than Hospital and later transferred to Swankhalok Hospital in Nakhon Sawan province. Still unconscious, the child’s condition has raised grave concerns among the local community and authorities.

Forensic teams have completed their evidence collection, leaving no stone unturned in a bid to unravel the truth behind the injuries that left the child in a coma.

The girl’s 26 year old mother, A (pseudonym) from Bang Phai subdistrict in Bang Mun Nak district, initially reported the incident to police investigator Wichean Lopphichit on March 17, reported KhaoSod.

The subsequent police response and investigation have underscored the severity of a case that has not only devastated a family but also challenged the community’s sense of safety and trust.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai couple accused of physically and sexually abusing girl

A Thai mother accused two of her friends of physically and sexually abusing her four year old daughter after the girl sustained multiple injuries to her body, brain, and genitals. The babysitting couple deny the charges.

The 26 year old woman, A, filed a complaint against the couple, a 33 year old woman named Rattanaporn Banyen and a 29 year old man named Subsin Duangkunlasa, at Bangmulnak Police Station in the Isaan province of Phichit.

A said she suspected Rattanaporn and Subsin of brutally assaulting her four year old daughter Bee, leaving the girl in a critical condition. According to A, Bee had wounds and bruises all over her body, her brain was damaged, and her vagina had been severely harmed.

A explained that she hired Rattanaporn and Subsin to take care of her daughter in November of last year because she had to work on a construction site in Bangkok. She trusted the couple because they were her friends.

Unexpectedly, A was notified on March 17 that her daughter fell off a bicycle, had a seizure, and lost consciousness. The couple informed A that they took the girl to the Taphan Hin Crown Prince Hospital in Phichit province before the girl was transferred to Sawanpracharak Hospital in Nakhon Sawan province.

A immediately travelled to Nakhon Sawan to check on her daughter. From a medical examination, she strongly believed that Rattanaporn and Subsin had physically and sexually assaulted the girl. She vowed to pursue legal action against them to the fullest extent.

Deny accusations

A Taphan Hin Crown Prince Hospital doctor, Wisit Apisitwittaya, told Channel 3 that Bee was admitted to the hospital without consciousness. Her eyes were wide but unresponsive. Her head was swollen, her body bore several bruises and wounds, and a trace of sexual assault was evidenced on her genitals.

An officer from the Bangmulnak Police Station, Wichian Lorphichit, disclosed that officers already questioned four people from both parties and already received a medical report from the two hospitals.

With clear medical evidence, Rattanaporn and Subsin were charged under Section 297 of the Criminal Law for assaulting another person resulting in serious injury. The penalty is imprisonment between six months to 10 years and a fine between 10,000 and 200,000 baht.

Police also charged Subsin for sexually assaulting the girl. The penalty is imprisonment from seven to 20 years, a fine from 140,000 baht to 400,000 baht, or both according to Section 277 of the Criminal Law: sexually assaulting children aged under 13 years old.

Despite the evidence, the couple denied all allegations, prompting police to continue the investigation.