Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face

A group of Indian tourists filed a complaint with Pattaya Police after a bar-restaurant security guard assaulted one of them and accused them of scamming the joint in the early hours of this morning.

The Pattaya Tourist Police invited the Indian tourists to the Pattaya Police Station today, December 30, at 1am, to provide more details on the fracas.

The tourists reported that the incident happened at a bar on Pattaya Beach. One tourist said they were in the place for the first time but one of the bar security guards insulted them and accused the group of previously eating and drinking at the establishment before doing a runner and not paying the bill.

The guard added that the bar had security camera footage of them scamming the place. The tourists denied the guard’s accusations but he did not believe them and suddenly slapped one of them in the face.

The Indian tourists revealed that it was their first day in Thailand and planned to celebrate the new year by joining the countdown event in Pattaya. They added they were disappointed by the guard’s attitude and his assault on one of them.

The police questioned the bar’s security guard about the issue. He admitted that he did slap the tourist in the face but insists that it was a misunderstanding. He confessed that he was a little drunk when talking to the tourists which made the conversation go wrong.

The guard apologised to the Indian tourists and paid a fine for assaulting another person. The amount of the fine has not been reported but according to Section 295 of the Criminal Law, whoever commits an offence against another person both physically and mentally shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.