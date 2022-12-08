Connect with us

Thailand

Patong Hill road to reopen to all on christmas day| GMT

Published

 on 

Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen. Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalize cannabis. Pheu Thai clarifies the wage-hike pledge. 23 military students were hospitalized after being trained too hard. – all are coming up today.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand25 seconds ago

Patong Hill road to reopen to all on christmas day| GMT
World12 hours ago

25 arrested in Germany suspected of leading a ‘right-wing’ coup
Thailand15 hours ago

23 military students hospitalised after being trained too hard
Sponsored18 hours ago

Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Crime15 hours ago

Police arrest another Chinese visa overstayer living it up in Thailand
Hot News15 hours ago

Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Firework maker killed in firework accident in eastern Thailand
Thailand16 hours ago

Lao star swindled by Thai celebrity, more than 500 million baht lost
Thailand17 hours ago

Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
China17 hours ago

China mulls downgrading Covid-19 status as protests continue
Business17 hours ago

Tesla to launch in Thailand this month
Apple17 hours ago

Two women sue Apple saying AirTag product gives stalkers access to their whereabouts
Thailand18 hours ago

Electioneering: Thaksin’s daughter vows to end poverty in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Thai travel agent group says travel restrictions hamper tourism growth
Hot News18 hours ago

Thailand pushes for more international flights as tourism surges
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending