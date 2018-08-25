National
Online shopping attracts attention from Customs Department
We’re getting more used to online shopping. And the Thai Customs Department are getting better at tracking and taxing incoming goods.
The Customs Department has stepped up its tax collection for online shopping and provided more convenient services for taxpayers, Kulit Sombatsiri, director general of the Customs Department, said on Thursday.
E-shopping for overseas goods had led to tariff collection worth about 5 million baht every month, he said.
To provide services for taxpayers, the department will send tax bills to their address, so they can make an e-payment transaction with the department and they do not need to visit a Post Office for tax payments.
The department also found many shoppers illegally bought marijuana from the US after many states legalised consumption of the drug, he said.
He said the department will start to introduce online customs procedure on September 1 to alleviate imports and exports. Tax evaders will be punished severely if they repeat an offence, he warned.
Kulit Sombatsiri, director general of the Customs Department
STORY: The Nation
Paper plane champ hopes for Thai ID soon
by Kriengkrai Rattana
Almost a decade after earning fame for winning a national paper-aeroplane championship at the age of 12, Mong Thongdee is poised to become a Thai citizen.
Born in Thailand of Burmese ancestry, the young Chiang Mai man has been stateless all his life, but says he’s looking forward to continuing his studies on to the highest level and doing good deeds for his adoptive homeland.
Mong said this week he’d received a letter from the Department of Provincial Administration confirming that his request for citizenship had been approved. But the letter advised that he would not be receiving a citizen’s ID card on September 3, as had been reported.
He still has several more procedures to clear, including a routine check for a criminal record, and it could be at least nine months before he can carry an ID card.
Meanwhile Mong is still building paper planes. He’s teaching a new generation of paper-aircraft designers for the 15th annual national contest coming up in Nonthaburi.
Mong told The Nation he was happy that he’d soon be a citizen, noting that it’s difficult travelling outside Chiang Mai without an ID card. To do so requires permission, so short-notice trips are out of the question.
Mong said he’d like to be an adviser to other stateless youths who want to do good and bring Thailand fame and pride.
“I want to thank Thai PBS television station for issuing a letter confirming my role as assistant trainer in a drone-camera photography workshop, former Minister of Science and Technology Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich for another letter confirming my contribution to society, Department of Provincial Administration Registration Office director Weenat Srisuk for his help, as well as the Thammasat University Faculty of Law Bangkok Legal Clinic for legal consultation,” he said.
“I also thank all Thais nationwide who have given me moral support all along.”
He will continue to share his progress on the “Mong Thongdee” Facebook page.
STORY: The Nation
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
The Lancet, the world’s most respected scientific and medical journal, reports that there is no ‘safe’ level of alcohol consumption in a new report. The journal has editorial offices in London, New York, and Beijing. The findings of the study were released yesterday (Thursday).
The report follows up on evidence collected in an analysis of 2016 global alcohol consumption and disease risks. The Lancet study, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, uses data from the 2016 Global Burden of Disease report, which included information on premature death and disability from over 300 diseases by sex and age in 195 countries over a 26 year period.
Some of the key points in the report conclude…
• In 2016, alcohol was the leading risk factor for disease and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide
• Alcohol accounts for nearly one in 10 deaths, according to the study
• For all ages, alcohol was associated with 2.8 million deaths that year
• Deaths include alcohol-related cancer and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cardiovascular diseases, intentional injury such as violence and self-harm, as well as traffic accidents and other unintentional injuries( such as drowning and fires)
• Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Denmark, Norway, Germany and Argentina led the way in world-wide consumption of alcohol during 2016. In Denmark 97% of men and 95% of women said they consumed alcohol in the year of the study.
The report alludes to the enormous costs to society in policing, regulation, domestic violence and health costs related to alcohol use and abuse.
One of the study’s key authors says that the most surprising finding was that even small amounts of alcohol use contributed to health loss.
“We’re used to hearing that a drink or two a day is fine. But the evidence is the evidence.”
The report shows that China, India and Russia led the world in alcohol-related deaths in men and women during 2016, partly according to their pollution sizes. The United States ranks fifth among men and seventh among women, the UK ranked 21st for men and ninth for women.
David Spiegelhalter, the Winton Professor for the Public Understanding of Risk at the University of Cambridge, is quoted in a CNN report saying that the report doesn’t take into account some of the social benefits that alcohol may provide.
“Given the pleasure presumably associated with moderate drinking, claiming there is no ‘safe’ level does not seem an argument for abstention. There is no safe level of driving, but governments do not recommend that people avoid driving,”
King’s College London alcohol researcher Robyn Burton describes the study “state-of-the-art.”
“The conclusions of the study are clear and unambiguous: alcohol is a colossal global health issue,” Burton wrote.
In a statement trying to counter some of the report’s findings, the Alcohol Information Partnership, a group comprising eight of the world’s biggest liquor companies, released a statement saying…
“Nothing in this study challenges the array of studies suggesting that choosing to drink moderately is associated with a decreased risk of some health issues and a lower risk of death. We advocate sensible drinking by those who choose to drink and support consistent, evidence-based advice, which enables people to make their own informed choices about alcohol.”
SOURCES: The Lancet, CNN
