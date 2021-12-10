Omicron Update, Bangkok train night market, Italian-Thai Development | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.150

In today’s episode Jay and Natty discuss about a possible fourth Omicron case in Thailand waiting for confirmation, house panel to weigh up legal casinos, Bangkok’s train night market Ratchada opens in a new location under new name and Italian-Thai development CEO Premchai Kanasutra has been sentenced by the Supreme Court to over 3 years in jail for poaching.

