Monkey business ends: Lopburi’s underwear thief finally caught

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Lopburi residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the notorious monkey, infamous for stealing women’s underwear, has been captured. The mischievous primate caused significant distress in the area, even disrupting local businesses.

The saga began when a frustrated shop owner in Lopburi, known for her suit store, reached breaking point after repeated thefts by the monkey, named Ai Waeng. The monkey had developed a peculiar habit of sneaking into the store and making off with underwear and other intimate apparel.

Despite efforts to deter the monkey with protective grilles, Ai Waeng proved persistent, finding ways to climb over and steal the items while no one was watching. As a result, the shop owner offered a 500 baht reward for the capture of the troublesome thief.

“We couldn’t run our businesses in peace. Every time we turned around, something was missing. It was driving us mad.”

The breakthrough came when officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) set up a large monkey trap in the municipality of Lopburi. They placed three traps in strategic locations: in front of the Asia Hotel, at the Seng Heng shop, in front of Narai Palace, and at Racha Park. The traps were designed not to capture the monkeys immediately but to allow them to become accustomed to the cages, thus reducing their wariness.

“We set up the traps and baited them with food. The idea was to let the monkeys get used to the cages before we attempted to capture them.”

Monkey traps

The traps were equipped with food to attract the monkeys, but the officials initially refrained from capturing them. This strategy aimed to make the monkeys comfortable with the traps, ensuring they wouldn’t become suspicious or fearful. After the monkeys had adapted to the traps, the officials planned to coordinate their capture and relocation within the municipality.

The operation also included preparing a site for sterilizing the monkeys, a measure aimed at managing the local monkey population more effectively.

“We are not just capturing these monkeys. We have a comprehensive plan to ensure they don’t cause further trouble. Sterilisation is a crucial part of this plan.”

Residents expressed their gratitude and relief following the successful capture of Ai Waeng. The monkey’s antics had become a significant nuisance, particularly for the shop owners who had to deal with the repeated thefts and disruptions, reported KhaoSod.

“It’s a huge relief. We can finally get back to work without constantly worrying about our stock disappearing.”