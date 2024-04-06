Northeast Thailand tackles drug trafficking

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

War against drug trafficking is underway in Northeast Thailand. Police Lieutenant General Sarayut Sa-nguanphokai, the Commander of Provincial Police Region 4 unveiled the details of this ambitious operation named “No Place for Drugs” during a press conference held on Thursday.

The operation’s primary goal is to dismantle the local drug trade, focusing on 87 known hotspots under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations. The police forces were given the green light to investigate, hunt down, and apprehend individuals involved in the drug trade, particularly those with outstanding warrants.

The operation yielded impressive results. Between October 1 last year and March 31, the officers of Provincial Police Region 4 apprehended more than 22,387 individuals implicated in 22,287 cases. They also made significant seizures of illicit substances, including 17 million amphetamine tablets, 59 kilogrammes of heroin, and 6.8 kilogrammes of methamphetamine. The total value of these substances, along with other seized assets, was estimated to be a staggering 339 million baht.

“No Place for Drugs” is a strategic operation to eradicate drug trafficking along the Thai border and in reported areas. This initiative was implemented following directives from Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the acting commissioner general of the Royal Thai Police.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut expressed the commitment of his team and associated agencies under the supervision of the Provincial Police Region 4. He stated that the intensity of their efforts against drug trafficking in the area would be amplified. This comprehensive operation aims to make the region a no-go zone for drug dealers, making Northeast Thailand a safer place for residents, reported Pattaya News.

“The No Place for Drugs Operation aims to suppress local drug dealers and drug networks in 87 locations with proactive operations from 19 police stations. The police were issued to investigate, track down, and arrest wanted criminals and local drug dealers.”

