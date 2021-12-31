Connect with us

Thailand

New Year’s countdown events in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Phangan

New Year’s countdowns will be a little different this year. As a gift for the holiday, the Thai government loosened alcohol restrictions – but just for the night – allowing booze to be sold at restaurants and approved venues until 1am. But restrictions will still be tight for large events, many requiring participants to be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 in an ATK test.

Here are some of the countdown events in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Koh Phangan…

Bangkok

CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2022

Want to stay in for New Year’s? CentralWorld changed the plan offering a 3D virtual countdown only on 31 December 2021 from 10:15pm to 12:15am via their official Facebook page of every branch, One 31 TV Channel, Viu Thailand, Bangkok Post, Post Today, Thairath Online, Khaosod, and Workpoint Entertainment.

ICONSIAM Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022

ICONSIAM will continue their countdown event on 31 December and will also broadcast the event via Thairath TV and on their official Facebook. Those who would like to attend will need to register before 4pm on Friday at Entrance 5 of the shopping centre. Participants will need to show an ID card, proof that they are fully vaccinated, and a negative result from an ATK test. Tests will be available for free at the shopping centre. Restaurants by the river will be open until 1am.

Phuket

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is headlining Phuket’s main countdown event to ring in 2022 at the Saphan Hin public park. All attendees will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated and produce a negative Covid-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours prior.

Pattaya

Pattaya Countdown 2022 at Bali Hai Pier is confirmed to continue under the measure to prevent Covid-19, and the concert zone is limited to 2,500 participants per day. To join the event, participants have to show vaccine certification together with Covid-19 test results – either PCR and ATK.

Koh Phangan

Full Moon Party Countdown on Haad Rin Beach is on. Reports say proof of vaccination and a negative result from an ATK test is needed to party. Local authorities have also banned the reusable buckets that Full Moon Party is famous for and said only single use disposable cups are allowed.

 

