Thailand

Motorbike “mob” protest in Bangkok, police advise drivers to take alternative routes

narisasethi

Published

 on 

With another car and motorbike mob protest in Bangkok, honking horns and backing up traffic, Royal Thai Police released a warning early today warning drivers to avoid the Ratchaprasong intersection and advised people to take one of 12 alternative routes.

There have been several car and motorbike mob protests over the past several months, many calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign due to what they say is mismanagement during the Covid-19 crisis.

Routes to avoid

Ratchadamri Road ( Ratchadamri – Pratunam)
Rama 1 Road (Chaloem Pao Junction – Ratchaprasong Junction)
Ploenchit Road (Rajprasong Intersection – Intersection Chidlom)

Recommended route to take to avoid impact

Ratchaprarop
Phetchaburi Road
Sukhumvit Road
Wireless Road
Lang Suan Road
Sarasin
Rama IV
Sathorn Road
Silom
Henri Dunant Road
Phayathai Road
Soi Tonson

Citizens are encouraged to ask at the Traffic Control and Order Center to help with traffic congestion. You can reach 1197 at any time of day or night, or go to the traffic police website. You can also avoid future protests by downloading their smartphone application. Watch a VIDEO here.

Source: Channel 7 News

 

narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Trending