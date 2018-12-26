Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Thai Life

Medical marijuana approved in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Medical marijuana approved in Thailand | The Thaiger

Photo: South China Morning Post 

“This is a New Year’s gift from the National Legislative Assembly to the government and the Thai people,” Somchai Sawangkarn, said chairman of the drafting committee.

Thailand will be the first country, in a region with some of the strictest drug laws, to approve cannabis for medical use. In an extra-parliamentary session addressing bills before new year, the government amended the Narcotic Act 1979.

There is currently controversy in Thailand over patents being requested by foreigners firms which could potentially allow them to dominate the market. This would make it harder for Thai researchers to access marijuana extracts, and for the Thai patients themselves to have a harder time accessing the medicines needed.

Even though countries from Canada to Columbia have legalised marijuana, or have approved its medical use, across much of Southeast Asia its remains illegal including severe penalties if you get caught in possession.

SOURCE: The Telegraph



Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Phuket

The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay! 

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 24, 2018

By

The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!  | The Thaiger

With a coveted location on Phuket’s infamous Patong Beach, The Bay and Beach Club is an elegant new resort which features 26 brand new luxury rooms.

The resort boasts a prime beachfront location – The Bay and Beach Club is set right on the sands of Patong Beach in an area lined with towering palm trees. If tropical luxury is what you seek, The Bay and Beach Club will turn your holiday into a truly memorable experience. 

The Bay and Beach Club offers a variety of luxury services and facilities to our valued guests. If you’re after a five star experience, the luxury resort in Patong is sure to please. On site facilities include a clubhouse, a delectable restaurant, an engaging kids club, recreation and fitness center. The well positioned swimming pool overlooks Patong Beach, and is the perfect place to relax and refresh during your holiday. 

KUDO Beach Club is the on site restaurant and beach club on Patong Beach. Truly unique, KUDO sprawls across two floors. The views at KUDO are breathtaking and can be viewed from either the ground or the sea view terrace on the upper floor. KUDO is Phuket’s ultimate beach club. The venue features a rotating itinerary of fun, themed-parties as well as international DJs.

The Bay and Beach Club - Welcome to The Bay!  | News by The Thaiger

If you start to feel hungry while lazing about the swimming pool at The Bay and Beach Club, there is a fantastic beachfront restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, light snacks and beverages. Open daily from 10am to 10pm, guests can feel free to dine around the pool, the sun loungers or on the beach. KUDO’s beachfront restaurant on Patong Beach is a lovely place to dine. 

The beachfront restaurant in Patong has a delectable menu. Featuring a variety of international and Thai dishes, the menu choices are simple and flavourful. Only the best ingredients are used to create the Chef’s succulent meals and snacks.

Accommodation at The Bay and Beach Club is first class. The resort offers up 26 brand new luxurious rooms on the sands of Patong Beach. Modern and spacious, the rooms come equipped with a fully functional kitchenette which is convenient for preparing small meals and snacks in the privacy of your own room.

Fine attention to design detail has been taken into consideration at The Bay and Beach Club. Each of the 26 luxurious rooms in Patong boast a very modern, contemporary design. A few of the rooms even offer a private Jacuzzi on the balcony, which is sure to aid in relaxation during your special holiday.

The Bay and Beach Club is THE luxury beachfront resort on the sands of Patong Beach in Phuket. Set right on the beach, the resort offers up a five star experience at affordable prices. The luxurious accommodations are sleek and modern while the access to a free form swimming pool and exciting beach club ensure hours of endless entertainment. 

The Bay and Beach Club offers an elegant, luxurious holiday experience. If you are interested in staying at Phuket’s ultimate beachfront resort and spending your days at the island’s hottest beach club, contact The Bay and Beach Club directly! We can’t wait to welcome you to The Bay!

The Bay and Beach Club - Welcome to The Bay!  | News by The Thaiger The Bay and Beach Club - Welcome to The Bay!  | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Thai Life

Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats | The Thaiger

Singapore and Thailand are among the fastest risers in a survey of most expensive locations in the world for expats.

Asian Correspondent is reporting that multinational human resource consultants ECA International, in its recent Cost of Living survey, revealed that Thailand rose 32 places this year to enter the top 100 most expensive locations in the world.

Lee Quane, the ECA International Regional Director, says over the past five years the Thai capital Bangkok has climbed more than 80 places to 90th place in the company’s cost of living rankings.

“The Thai baht has strengthened in recent years, as the economy has expanded and the political landscape has stabilised,” Quane said in the report.

The report also highlighted Singapore as 18th most expensive location in the world for expatriates, after dropping out of top 20 in 2017, while Hong Kong is 2nd most expensive location in Asia, behind only Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and sixth most expensive globally.

Read the rest of the report HERE.

Continue Reading

Bangkok

AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal | The Thaiger

Following a few hiccups, the board of the AOT has now given the green light for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international Airport. In past months there have been demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.

AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn says that after the board’s approval of the project, the company will now hold meetings with stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details. One of the many issues is whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or link with one of the existing concourses.

He said that result of the meeting with the stakeholders would be brought up for discussion with the consortium, DBALP-Nikenseke-EMSMHPM-MSE-ARJ, or the Duangrit group, which won the bid for the construction of the project.

Nitinai said that the project design would have to be adjusted  in accordance with the wishes of the majority stakeholders but if the adjustment would incur substantial cost increase, a new round of bidding might go ahead.

Earlier in October, 12 engineering and architecture organisations joined forces to urge PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to scrap the project because they doubted the project was worth the huge investment estimated at 41 billion baht plus another 22 billion baht for a third runway.

They pointed out that since Suvarnabhumi airport would be linked with the two other airports namely Don Meuang and U-tapao with a combined capacity to handle 100-120 million passengers a year via train system, there would be no need for a new passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Read about the concerns of engineers and architects HERE.

AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending