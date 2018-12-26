Medical marijuana approved in Thailand | The Thaiger

With a coveted location on Phuket’s infamous Patong Beach, The Bay and Beach Club is an elegant new resort which features 26 brand new luxury rooms.

The resort boasts a prime beachfront location – The Bay and Beach Club is set right on the sands of Patong Beach in an area lined with towering palm trees. If tropical luxury is what you seek, The Bay and Beach Club will turn your holiday into a truly memorable experience.

The Bay and Beach Club offers a variety of luxury services and facilities to our valued guests. If you’re after a five star experience, the luxury resort in Patong is sure to please. On site facilities include a clubhouse, a delectable restaurant, an engaging kids club, recreation and fitness center. The well positioned swimming pool overlooks Patong Beach, and is the perfect place to relax and refresh during your holiday.

KUDO Beach Club is the on site restaurant and beach club on Patong Beach. Truly unique, KUDO sprawls across two floors. The views at KUDO are breathtaking and can be viewed from either the ground or the sea view terrace on the upper floor. KUDO is Phuket’s ultimate beach club. The venue features a rotating itinerary of fun, themed-parties as well as international DJs.

If you start to feel hungry while lazing about the swimming pool at The Bay and Beach Club, there is a fantastic beachfront restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, light snacks and beverages. Open daily from 10am to 10pm, guests can feel free to dine around the pool, the sun loungers or on the beach. KUDO’s beachfront restaurant on Patong Beach is a lovely place to dine.

The beachfront restaurant in Patong has a delectable menu. Featuring a variety of international and Thai dishes, the menu choices are simple and flavourful. Only the best ingredients are used to create the Chef’s succulent meals and snacks.

Accommodation at The Bay and Beach Club is first class. The resort offers up 26 brand new luxurious rooms on the sands of Patong Beach. Modern and spacious, the rooms come equipped with a fully functional kitchenette which is convenient for preparing small meals and snacks in the privacy of your own room.

Fine attention to design detail has been taken into consideration at The Bay and Beach Club. Each of the 26 luxurious rooms in Patong boast a very modern, contemporary design. A few of the rooms even offer a private Jacuzzi on the balcony, which is sure to aid in relaxation during your special holiday.

The Bay and Beach Club is THE luxury beachfront resort on the sands of Patong Beach in Phuket. Set right on the beach, the resort offers up a five star experience at affordable prices. The luxurious accommodations are sleek and modern while the access to a free form swimming pool and exciting beach club ensure hours of endless entertainment.

The Bay and Beach Club offers an elegant, luxurious holiday experience. If you are interested in staying at Phuket’s ultimate beachfront resort and spending your days at the island’s hottest beach club, contact The Bay and Beach Club directly! We can’t wait to welcome you to The Bay!