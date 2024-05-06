Man smashes bottles on Bang Saen Beach, sparks safety fears

Picture courtesy of Ron Lach from pexels.com

A disturbing incident at Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri province raised the alarm over the safety of beachgoers. A man was filmed smashing bottles along the shoreline, creating a hazardous situation as the broken glass could cause serious injuries to tourists walking barefoot on the beach. The act has prompted both locals and authorities to call for better monitoring and care for individuals with mental health issues.

Today, concern spread among the Bang Saen Beach community after a video was posted by the page Je Moi v-news, showing a man in a T-shirt and shorts using a rock to smash bottles by the seaside. The video sparked an outcry among netizens who feared for the safety of visitors to the popular tourist destination. The scattered glass shards posed a clear danger to those enjoying the sand and surf.

A 70 year old local food vendor, Amorn Imura, described the individual in the video as someone who often muttered to himself and exhibited erratic behaviour, such as bowing down to the road. He is a known figure among the residents but is largely ignored due to his apparent mental instability.

Amorn expressed concern that the man’s actions could lead to tourists being injured by the glass debris, a scenario that had already occurred frequently, according to local rescue teams. However, Amorn admitted that she had not witnessed the bottle-smashing incident herself.

A 28 year old tourist, Kowit Yodphet, also saw the troubling video and felt compelled to speak out about the danger it represented. He emphasised that many beachgoers do not wear shoes along the shore and could easily step on the broken glass.

Kovit appealed to the relatives of the man in question, urging them to take responsibility for his care and potentially seek treatment for him. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining safe environments in tourist areas, not only for visitors but also for the local population, who rely on the tourism industry for their livelihoods, reported Khaosod.