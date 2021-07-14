Thailand
Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a Bangkok 7/11 and rooted around for a bit, early Tuesday morning.
According to police, 33 year old Songyot Tharanukan broke a glass door with a brick and then gained illegal entry into the ubiquitous convenience store. Police also say the man was none too happy to have to deal with the police and instructed them to contact his family in the Kalasin province. The police say they “negotiated” with the man for 20 minutes before he calmed down.
Songyot was then taken to the Tha Kham Police Station. He was charged with trespassing at night, ruining property, and violating the requirements issued by the Emergency Decree.
According to the Tha Kham police, Songyot was uncooperative and resisted officers. They say he struggled when they tried to get him into a van and that his continual struggling led to him injuring both wrists that had previously been put in restraints.
An unnamed officer says they couldn’t smell alcohol on the suspect and believe the incident was stress-related.
SOURCE: Police TV
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
Prachin Buri clinic raided for allegedly selling fake Moderna vaccines
Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases; provincial totals
For Covid-19, officials want you to stop talking… on trains anyway
Pair arrested in Nakhon Pathom Shopping centre on drug charges
Good Morning Thailand | Samui Reopens tomorrow, your responses to the vaccine survey
Man changes Virologist’s Wikipedia to include “Sinovac salesman”, faces charges
Thailand tries to catch up in the space race, draft Space Affairs Act gets Cabinet approval
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Hotel collapses in China, 17 dead
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Government extends emergency decree for the 13th time
Thammasat University Hospital needs shipping containers to help overwhelmed morgue
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Bangkok3 days ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
- Bangkok23 hours ago
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
- Koh Samui5 hours ago
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
- Crime23 hours ago
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19