Connect with us

Thailand

Major political parties weigh in on whether to amend Thailand’s lèse majesté law

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

With an uptick of charges over the past year under Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law, which carries an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting the monarchy, and protests calling on officials to abolish it, political parties have been voicing their opinions on the law, including the main opposition Pheu Thai Party which made a statement saying they were not necessarily against the law. The founder of the political party and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra was even reported saying there was no problem with the law.

Under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, those who insult, defame, or threaten the royal family will face three to 15 years in prison. Over the past year, Thai officials have increased the use of the law, with most cases related to the youth-led pro-democracy movements. Demonstrators have raised issues considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society. Some statements have been seen as a violation of the lèse majesté law, leading to the arrest of a number of protesters. Many activists are now calling on officials to abolish the law.

With the law in question, the Bangkok Post published quotes from leaders of the major political parties in Thailand on whether Section 112 should be amended.

The Pheu Thai clarified that the party is not leading a campaign to rewrite the law. The Post quoted Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew saying…

“The enforcement of the (lèse majesté) law erodes the rights and freedoms of people and breeds prisoners of conscience who hold different political views… Pheu Thai is not at the centre of a mass petition campaign or push for a rewrite of Section 112. Rather, we’re the middle person liaising with all sides to have the issue discussed in parliament.

The secretary general of the Move Forward Party, Chaithawat Tulathon, was quoted saying the party had proposed amendments to the law earlier this year,

“It’s high time the authorities return the right to bail for suspects in Section 112 cases… The Move Forward Party hopes that if and when its draft bill (amending Section 112) enters parliament, it will be supported by other political parties.”

Palang Pracharath Party leader and deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon reiterated the party’s support for the Thai monarchy and, according to the Post, said the party will never support any move to change the lèse majesté law.

Leader of the Bhumjaithai party, Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the deputy PM and Public Health Minister, said Section 112 must be “left untouched” and that “the party will not have any part in changing the law.”

The leader of the Democrat Party, Jurin Laksanawisit, said Section 112 is “fitting for this country.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-11-04 14:01
No Comment
image
Transam
2021-11-04 14:03
No comment...😎
image
ExpatPattaya
2021-11-04 14:09
Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me. 555 It's all good man Peace
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand41 mins ago

Major political parties weigh in on whether to amend Thailand’s lèse majesté law
Events1 hour ago

Bangkok Governor warns of stiff penalty for Loy Krathong fireworks
Thailand3 hours ago

PM Prayut urges a new Thailand focused on tourism, sustainability
Sponsored21 hours ago

Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Insurgency3 hours ago

Six gunmen attack police vehicle in Deep South, two officers injured
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Bitkub company and coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares |November 4
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Tourism3 hours ago

Airbnb reports surge in Thailand accommodation searches since re-opening
Thailand4 hours ago

Department of Health begs for responsible drinking in restaurants
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thammasat, Foreign Ministry in he said/she said spat over failed Moderna donation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases and 68 deaths
Business4 hours ago

More cuts at Thai Airways as flagship carrier continues rehab process
China5 hours ago

Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
Economy18 hours ago

Bitkub company and crypto-coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares
Crime19 hours ago

4.4 billion baht Supreme Court corruption case about futsal courts
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending