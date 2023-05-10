Laotian woman gives birth in pickup truck on Thai road

Photo Courtesy Sanook

At around 2am yesterday, volunteer staff from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation received a report of a woman giving birth in a pickup truck on Tiwanon Road, near the Amphornphisarn intersection in Bang Phut Subdistrict, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi. The emergency team quickly arrived at the location to provide assistance reports Sanook.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a black Toyota Hilux Revo, license plate number 8K.6764 Bangkok. In the backseat of the vehicle, they found a Laotian woman identified as Xem, who had just given birth to a baby boy. Her husband, Phakphum, 22 years old, a general worker, was in good spirits but was taken aback by the in-car birth. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation team then hurriedly transported the mother and the newborn to the Irrigation Department Hospital in Pak Kret.

Phakphum stated that his wife had complained of stomach and back pain, which they initially tried to treat by purchasing two or three doses of paracetamol. However, contractions began as they travelled and her water broke while they were in the car. They continued towards the downtown Pak Kret area, but as the pain became unbearable, his wife delivered the baby in the vehicle. Fortunately, they spotted the rescue officials parked nearby and asked for help. Phakphum expressed his gratitude to the rescuers for assisting them and ensuring that his wife and child made it to the hospital safely.

A 22 year old Poh Teck Tung volunteer, named Prasuk Choksumrittiflower, explained that he was on duty when the pickup truck approached and requested help, as the woman inside was about to give birth. When the rescuers reached the vehicle, they found that the baby had already been born in good health. Together, they assisted with the transport of the mother and her child to the Irrigation Department Hospital in Pak Kret, ensuring their well-being during the journey.