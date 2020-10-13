Kratom a step closer to legalisation for medicinal use | The Thaiger

Thailand
Kratom a step closer to legalisation for medicinal use
Kratom, a plant known for its psychotropic and relaxing effects, is in the process of being legalised in Thailand for medicinal use. The Cabinet just approved the Justice Ministry’s bill to amend the Kratom Act which would legalise production as well as importation and exportation of kratom. The bill will be forwarded to the Office of the Council of State before it is approved by the House.
The kratom tree, Mitragyna speciosa, is native to Southeast Asia and in the coffee family. The leaves have been used in traditional medicine to treat pain, fever, dysentery and diarrhoea, according to the Bangkok Post. In recent years, kratom has become popular in the United States and used recreationally with many tea bars offering different types of kratom teas and shakes. Some people with a history of alcohol addiction have used kratom as an alternative. Others enjoy the kratom’s relaxing effects.
The proposed amendment would allow kratom products to be produced, as well as import and export of the products, as long as they are for medicinal purposes and authorised by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board. Under the proposed bill, those who violate the rule face up to 2 years in jail and a fine up to 200,000 baht.
Earlier this year, the Cabinet also agreed to reclassify kratom because of its medicinal properties. For the past 78 years, kratom has been categorised in Thailand as a Type-5 narcotic.
The deputy spokesperson for the government, Rachada Dhnadirek, says while the bill will legalise kratom for medicinal use, it also aims at preventing the public from abusing it. People under 18 years old, as well as pregnant women, would be prohibited from buying or selling kratom. The plant products would be banned from areas that are typically visited by adolescents like schools, dormitories, public parks, zoos, amusement parks and online markets.
Advertising kratom products is also banned under the proposed bill. Those who violate the rule face a 6 month jail sentence and a 500,000 baht fine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs
A routine checkpoint in Pattaya has led to the re-arrest of a 31 year old man recently released from prison following his role in a murder 14 years ago. The Pattaya News reports that Somphong Kaewpaijit was arrested in possession of a machine gun and illegal drugs. He was previously found guilty of involvement in the murder of jet-ski champion, Teerawat ‘Oct’ Lahip.
The car in which he was travelling was stopped at a routine checkpoint on North Pattaya Road. In total, 5 occupants of the car were arrested, 3 men and 2 women. In addition to Somphong, the other 2 men arrested have been named as 28 year old Nattaphon Singboon and 26 year old Jakkrit Nongyai. The female suspects have been named as 28 year old Sunisa Jaikla and 19 year old Hathaichanok Odklan.
Police have also seized weapons and ammunition from the vehicle, including a machine gun and handgun. The driver was carrying the handgun, which contained 6 bullets, on his waist, while the Uzi machine gun, containing 22 bullets, was under his seat. 4 additional bullets were also discovered in the vehicle. A variety of illegal drugs has also been confiscated, including nearly 5 grams of Ketamine and 20 methamphetamine pills.
All 5 suspects face charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, as well as illegal drugs. It’s alleged Somphong has told police the firearms and drugs belong to him, adding that the weapons were necessary to protect him from a powerful enemy, but declined to share with police a name of who the alleged enemy may be. He says the drugs were purchased from a well-known group at a Pattaya nightclub. Neither the name of the group nor the nightclub has been released.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Drugs
Police confiscate 300 kilos of marijuana in central Thailand drugs bust
A drugs bust in the central province of Nonthaburi, just north of central Bangkok, has netted 300 kilos of marijuana, valued at around 2 million baht. Anti-narcotics officers confiscated the haul yesterday when they apprehended 3 men in a department store car park.
Thai Residents reports that dried marijuana usually fetches around 6,500 baht per kilo on the black market. It’s understood this consignment was on its way to a Bangkok-based dealer when it was intercepted.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand farmers hope to grow and export cannabis by next year
Under a proposed law, Thailand farmers would be allowed to grow cannabis and hemp for export without going through cannabis certified universities or medical institutes. The National Farmers Council president Praphat Panyachatrak says he hopes the new law will be in place by next year. The legislation is still being reviewed by the Public Health Ministry and National Legislative Assembly, but Praphat says he expects an announcement will be made soon.
Thailand’s recent rush to decriminalise and even legalise marijuana follows the Bhumjaithai Party joining the government coalition in 2019, headed by current Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. His elected MPs provide essential votes for the fragile coalition. His party ran on a platform of legalising marijuana.
Thailand has been gearing up for the global cannabis trade with talk of classifying medical cannabis as an economic crop. The classification would allow the plant to be exported to other countries. The government has also talked about adding a variety of cannabis cultivars to keep up with the demanding cannabis industry.
The National Farmers Council has been advocating for the cultivation of cannabis and Praphat says the new law will make it easier for farmers to grow the plant. He adds that farmers would be able to get a permit to grow cannabis as soon as they got an order from overseas.
Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Thailand and is considered a Category 5 narcotic. Those charged with distributing cannabis face 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine from 40,000 baht to 200,000 baht. Those caught distributing over 10 kilograms of cannabis face up to 15 years in prison and a fine from 200,000 baht to 1,500,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Chiang Rai Times
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
