Korat has 7 Covid-19 clusters

Seven schools in Korat, a Northeastern province, have Covid-19 cluster infections. Buayai Technical College is the most recent school to be hit. 19 students there tested positive, and teachers and students are now doing online learning until February 9. Students and staff took ATK tests on Saturday, and there were no new infections found.

Health officials are monitoring the Covid-19 situation at six Korat schools. One boarding school has 30 students and teachers infected. One public school in the Muang district has to use online learning until February 25 because some students tested positive after they played in a football match, and took part in a photo shoot. Today, Thailand pushed through the milestone for 10,000 new Covid-19 cases a day. The last time this happened was in October.

When Covid-19 first broke out, many were amazed at how well Thailand handled it compared to other countries. Many people thought it could be because Thais often bow to each other instead of shaking hands, or because many Thais already wore face masks.

In July 2020, Thailand had fewer than 3,240 cases. It had 58 deaths. Today, Thailand is at 30th place on Worldometer’s list of countries with the most Covid-19 infections. The USA, India, Brazil, France, and the UK are at the top.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | New York Times | Worldometers