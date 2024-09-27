Kathu: Thai man shoots himself after affair argument

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A 31 year old Thai man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shocking self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during a heated argument with his wife over an affair at their Kathu condo last night, September 26.

The late-night drama unfolded around 11pm, with police and rescue workers rushing to a condo on Phra Phuket Kaew Road after frantic calls for help. When officers arrived at the fifth-floor unit, they found the injured man, his distressed wife, and a work colleague still in the room, the air thick with tension.

The argument, which had spiralled out of control, was sparked by revelations of an affair. According to police, the man, consumed by distress, grabbed a handgun during the confrontation and threatened to end his life.

His wife’s desperate attempts to stop him, including a struggle to take the gun away, tragically failed. In a heart-stopping moment, the man turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger.

Emergency services rushed the man to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where medical staff confirmed that, despite the severity of the wound, he was not in a critical condition and remained conscious.

Police recovered a 9mm Sig Sauer P320 handgun, 14 rounds of ammunition, and a spent 9mm bullet casing from the scene. Investigators are now piecing together the events of the night, interviewing witnesses, and continuing to collect evidence.

As the investigation unfolds, the injured man remains under close medical supervision while his wife and colleague provide vital testimony about the explosive confrontation that nearly ended in tragedy, reported Phuket News.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.