Harsh rubdown: Girlfriend of alleged victim speaks out on transwoman’s inappropriate touches

The girlfriend of the Thai man allegedly sexually harassed by a transwoman said the masseuse was warned twice for her inappropriate behaviour towards her boyfriend before he took action at a massage parlour in Chiang Mai. The accused transwoman insisted on her innocence and complained that the man physically attacked her without a reason.

The Thai man’s girlfriend offered a different story of events on social media. She issued a warning to others to be cautious. She said…

“My boyfriend and I decided to revisit this massage shop because we were impressed by their service during our first visit. This time, only my boyfriend received the service, while I waited for him. The masseuse who attended to him was a transwoman. She asked my boyfriend to undress and began the session.

“Thirty minutes later, I heard my boyfriend shouting out loud that he was being harassed. He was harassed by her three times. He warned her twice but she did not stop. The transwoman even tried to give my boyfriend a hand job. When we informed the staff about these acts, they did nothing to address the situation. They simply asked us to leave, saying, ‘No more service, okay?'”

The woman disclosed that her boyfriend physically attacked the transwoman due to anger. The transwoman later admitted to the sexual harassment. She recorded her confession and then filed a complaint with the police. The massage shop did not have any security cameras, so the voice recording is the only evidence.

The man ended up paying a 1,000 baht compensation to the transwoman for the physical assault.

The 38 year old masseuse, Bank, told Channel 3 that she did not sexually assault the man. She explained that the couple visited the shop on July 7. When she provided service, the man suddenly kicked her in the face without any warning.

Bank believed that the issue would be resolved after she apologised to the couple and the police ordered the man to compensate her with 1,000 baht. However, Bank says the man’s girlfriend posted the story on social media which was not true and destroyed her reputation.

She said she apologised not because she was at fault, but because she wanted to bring an end to the matter. She demanded that the couple tell the truth.

According to Channel 3, the owner of the massage shop also filed a complaint against the couple for falsely accusing the shop and damaging its reputation. Although the couple has since deleted their social media post, the outcome of the case has not yet been reported.