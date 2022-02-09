Government will focus daily Covid-19 reports on serious cases, wants to reduce anxiety

After Thailand’s number of Covid-19 infections per day went above 10,000 this weekend, the government plans to change how it does daily Covid-19 reports. In a two-day a week test, the government reports will only focus on deaths and serious cases where people needed to be hospitalised with ventilators, or had pneumonia. The Ministry of Public Health says that even though infections are rising, the number of deaths and serious cases is stable. The government says this new way of reporting Covid-19 in Thailand is meant to lessen public anxiety.

With vaccines, Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate has gone down from 2% to 0.22%. The ministry says it wants to create public understanding that people can balance their lives and live with Covid-19 safely. Today, many people with Covid-19 symptoms are asymptomatic. People who do have symptoms and need to be treated can often go home after only a few days. The ministry wants to focus on deaths and serious cases because these numbers are now stable. Out of 50,000 patients on medical care, 500 have pneumonia, and 100 are on ventilators.

The Pattaya News noted there is not a date set yet for this test to begin. Thai officials are talking about easing Covid-19 restrictions. The director-general of the Department of Disease Control said the government wants to move away from imposing lockdowns during outbreaks.

Source: The Pattaya News