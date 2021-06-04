Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | The man behind the Sandbox, vaccine roll out, 1000s of restaurants suffering
The countdown is on to the grand re-opening strategy of Thailand tourism, firstly in Phuket with the Sandbox model. Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hua Han, Koh Samui AND Bangkok to follow. Today we speak to the man who is co-ordinating Phuket’s readiness for this important step in Thailand’s relaunch of tourism. We also discuss restaurant woes, alcohol bans and answer your questions. Good Morning Thailand today is hosted by Tim, Bill and Sue.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
The northern province of Chiang Mai has launched a website where foreign residents can register to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Provincial permanent secretary Kanok Sriwichainan says foreigners who have not registered through the Mor Prom app can now do so at the Kampang Wiang website. They will need to provide their passport number and vaccination will be carried out with either the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines.
“In the near future, people will be able to select their preferred vaccines. As their vaccination date nears, a notification will be sent to each person via SMS or they will be informed by nearby hospitals and Village Health Volunteers.”
The website was initially only open to Thai nationals over the age of 18, who could register using their ID cards. The site was expanded to foreigners yesterday. The Bangkok Post reports that the registration of migrant workers will be done by the provincial employment office, who will obtain the details from their employers.
According to Kanok, anyone who was registered by their agencies or organisations, or who registered themselves through the Mor Prom app, at Nakornping Hospital, or via health volunteers, does not need to re-register on the website. In addition, anyone without house registration in Chiang Mai can contact nearby hospitals for vaccination.
Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, the director of Vachira Hospital, Chalermpong Sukontapol, says over 29,000 undocumented migrant workers will be vaccinated this week, ahead of the planned re-opening to international tourism from July 1.
On Wednesday, the island took delivery of an additional 30,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, along with 3,600 AstraZeneca doses. A further 13,000 Sinovac doses and another 150,000 of AstraZeneca are expected – and will be needed if the island is to achieve its goal of vaccinating over 70% of the population.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Phuket residents to receive “survival bags”
Over 35,000 households throughout Phuket will receive “survival bags” to help residents cope with the financial burdens of Covid-19. The bags will contain “essential household supplies”.
The bags are to contain:
- 2 x 5 kilogram packs of rice
- 1 x bottle of cooking oil
- 12 cans of canned fish
- 12 packs of instant noodles
The bags are estimated to cost between 550 to 600 baht. They are set to be distributed from June 10 to over 35,000 households in 7 subdistricts
Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, announced the news this week after having a meeting at the PPAO offices. Rewat said the campaign came about after a meeting with all local administration organisations almost 2 weeks ago.
After the meeting, the PPAO began accepting requests from local administration offices for helping people in their regions who are experiencing financial hardships due to Covid-19.
Rewat added that 4 local administration organisations, Phuket Town, Rassada, Rawai, and Koh Kaew, do not wish to receive the survival bags and will give crucial supplies to their respective areas based on their own budgets.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Phuket market linked to woman’s death
A popular Phuket market has been ordered to close until next Wednesday after Covid-19 tracing connected the market to an 86 year old woman’s death.
Health officials have confirmed the unidentified octogenarian’s caretaker has also been infected. 5 more Burmese workers that lived in the same camp as the caretaker have also tested positive.
After the woman’s death and the discovery that 6 people had already tested positive, health officers closed Talad Kaset Fresh market.
Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkhanapilas told the market vendors:
As it became known, swab samples were taken from about 170 migrant workers at the market on May 31, and one of those workers has tested positive.
More than 400 people working at the market have been tested. Further results of the tests are pending.
The mayor reassured other market vendors that there isn’t cause to close the Phuket Municipal Fresh Market because, as far as health officials know, no one from the market has been infected.
At another Phuket market on Ranon Rd, over 100 workers have been swabbed, on Tuesday. Furthermore, the mayor said that if anyone working at the Ranonng Rd market tested positive, it would also be closed down.
He added that the Talad Kaset Fresh would be cleaned and sanitised by Phuket City Municipality staff.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pro-PM Prayut public relations campaign draws criticism
Good Morning Thailand | The man behind the Sandbox, vaccine roll out, 1000s of restaurants suffering
Train accident kills 9 in China
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Chulabhorn Royal Academy receives no vaccines from government, postpones first doses
Car accident leaves woman in critical condition
Covid-19 vaccination to be delayed in provinces with low infection rates
8 national parks in Thailand
Former army adviser convicted of human trafficking dies in prison
Epidemiologist says “zero Covid” countries risk isolation unless vaccination is ramped up
Top 10 family-friendly things to do in Thailand
Samut Prakan inmates getting vaccinated
Man arrested for allegedly attempting to mail methamphetamine and ecstasy to Singapore
Top 10 Must Visit Destinations in Thailand
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
Friday Covid Update: 2,631 new cases and 31 deaths
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
Thai government accused of concealing AstraZeneca supply issues
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
After woman’s death, doctor talks about birth control pills and Covid vaccine risks
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
“Covid Vaccine ✔️” signs for vaccinated taxi drivers
Brit accused of killing bar girl in 2014 approved for extradition
Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok
So what’s the deal with the Sinopharm vaccine?
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Monday Covid Update: 5,485 new cases and 19 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
- Drugs3 days ago
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
- World2 days ago
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
- Phuket2 days ago
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
- Thailand4 days ago
Canadian woman sexually assaulted while doing a live stream video in Bangkok
- Business1 day ago
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government unsure if local administration budgets can be used to buy vaccines
Mat
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:56 am
On a video call while driving his daughter!!?! Great job