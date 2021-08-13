Connect with us

Good Morning Thailand | Record Covid infections, demise of Sandbox Express | August 13

Good Morning Thailand and welcome to Friday. A new plan has recruited 2,000 pharmacies to aid in Bangkok’s home isolation program in order to assist in Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. Phuket officials have announced that the Sandbox Express Bus, for Sandboxers to travel to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, will be discontinued after August 16. Police in Khon Kaen and Chiang Rai have arrested three people with about 3,500 guns and nearly 1 million bullets stocked for online sales. Tim and Jay get you ready for your Friday and address you comments and questions.

