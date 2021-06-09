Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Phuket sandbox, streaming services, high-speed rail in Thailand

Tim Newton

Published 

19 mins ago

 on 

Tim, Bill and Able chat about the latest news stories in Thailand today, especially the latest information about the Phuket Sandbox and the re-opening of tourism for Thailand. All the latest news at thethaiger.com

 

1 Comment

1 Comment

  Steve369.

    Steve369.

    Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Netflix.

    Reply

Tim Newton

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program, presented over 10,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 650 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. As founder of The Thaiger, Tim now acts as the Content Manager and head-writer, whilst supervising the growth of the YouTube channel. He's reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand.

Politics

PM’s brother Preecha investigated by Anti-Corruption body

Neill Fronde

Published

2 mins ago

on

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By

Preecha Chan-o-cha faces charges of concealing assets. (via Khoasod English)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s younger brother is in hot water with the National Anti-Corruption Commission charging Senator Preecha Chan-o-cha with concealing assets. The NACC voted unanimously on acknowledging the charge and serving notice to the PM’s sibling on these allegations.

The younger Chan-o-cha was a member of the parliamentary body the National Legislative Assembly between 2014 and 2019, and is accused of hiding his and his wife’s assets during that time. The Deputy Secretary-General of the NACC was careful to point out that the group had not decided that there was enough evidence for a formal charge of corruption in Preecha submitting a false asset declaration, but are investigating the allegations now.

Preecha, who is a senator now and former Defence Permanent Secretary, now has the chance for a rebuttal in response to the corruption notice, before any formal charges are levied by the NACC. The charges allege he did not include a bank account his wife owns and a home in Phitsanulok.

Thailand’s body for investigating corruption has been busy in politics over the last week, aside from the Preecha allegations. At a meeting yesterday, it was decided that charges could be filed against 3 MPs for allowing other legislators to vote on their behalf in parliament proceedings. This same charge was formerly dismissed against 3 other MPs recently but was also levied against another member of parliament who claimed she wasn’t even in parliament during that time.

Allowing someone else to vote in your place using your MP card is a violation of the Anti-Corruption Act, Section 172. Thailand’s Supreme Court has a special Criminal Division of Political Office Holders that would try cases like this. If a member of parliament was found guilty, the verdict carries a fine of up to 200,000 baht, and a jail term from 1 to up to 20 years.

The 3 currently accused of giving others their MP card to vote in parliament are from the Bhumjaithai party: Chalong Therdveerapon, Phumisit Kongmee, and Natee Ratchakitprakarn. The additional accusation of Palang Pracharat MP Thanikarn Pornpongsarote claims she was not in parliament when the misconduct allegedly occurred. The previously dismissed accusations were against 2 additional members of Palang Pracharat and a member of Palang Thong Tin Thai.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Thailand

Justice Minister says Thailand is a major transit point in the illicit drug trade

Tanutam Thawan

Published

22 mins ago

on

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ Justice Ministry

Thailand is a major transit point in the transnational illicit drug trade, particularly crystal methamphetamine and heroin, with many routes destined for various countries, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.

Due to the strict penalties for illegal drug production, Thailand is rarely used as a base to produce methamphetamine and heroin, the minister says. Most of the drugs are produced in Myanmar near the Golden Triangle, an area notorious for transnational drug trade where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet.

The drugs trafficked through Thailand end up in various countries around the world including China, Macau, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Israel, New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Russia, the UK and the US.

Recent busts in Australia and South Korea involving drugs trafficked from Thailand prompted the Justice Ministry to announce that it is now working with foreign agencies to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand.

In Australia last month, more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at 2.29 billion baht was seized from a Thai cargo ship at a port in Sydney. Australian Border Force searched the shipment and found the methamphetamine hidden inside electronic water heaters and barbecue grills.

In another recent bust, a Thai man was arrested in South Korea after authorities at Seoul’s Incheon Airport found more than 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in protein supplements smuggled on a flight from Thailand.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Phuket

Phuket’s main Covid vaccination centre offers drive-through service for elderly patients

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

By

Photo via PR Phuket

A drive-through Covid-19 vaccination service has opened up at Phuket’s main vaccination centre, allowing those 60 years old or above, and those with underlying health conditions, to get inoculated without getting out of their car.

Health officials started offering the service after noticing that many elderly people had trouble walking through the large Saphan Hin Gymnasium to get a vaccine. Before the drive-through service, people would need to walk from the car park and then up 2 flights of stairs to get to the waiting area for a vaccine. They’d have to walk to an area for a health check and then wait in line for a vaccination.

Now older adults and those who have health conditions that make walking difficult or tiring can stay seated in their car for a vaccination. Health care workers do a temperature and health check before administering the vaccine. Then, the patients must park their car and wait for 30 minutes check for side effects before leaving the centre.

Health officials on the island have been accelerating the rollout of vaccines in an effort to inoculate 70% of the population by the end of the month and reopen Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists under the proposed “Sandbox” model on July 1.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Trending