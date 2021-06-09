Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | Phuket sandbox, streaming services, high-speed rail in Thailand
Tim, Bill and Able chat about the latest news stories in Thailand today, especially the latest information about the Phuket Sandbox and the re-opening of tourism for Thailand. All the latest news at thethaiger.com
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Politics
PM’s brother Preecha investigated by Anti-Corruption body
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s younger brother is in hot water with the National Anti-Corruption Commission charging Senator Preecha Chan-o-cha with concealing assets. The NACC voted unanimously on acknowledging the charge and serving notice to the PM’s sibling on these allegations.
The younger Chan-o-cha was a member of the parliamentary body the National Legislative Assembly between 2014 and 2019, and is accused of hiding his and his wife’s assets during that time. The Deputy Secretary-General of the NACC was careful to point out that the group had not decided that there was enough evidence for a formal charge of corruption in Preecha submitting a false asset declaration, but are investigating the allegations now.
Preecha, who is a senator now and former Defence Permanent Secretary, now has the chance for a rebuttal in response to the corruption notice, before any formal charges are levied by the NACC. The charges allege he did not include a bank account his wife owns and a home in Phitsanulok.
Thailand’s body for investigating corruption has been busy in politics over the last week, aside from the Preecha allegations. At a meeting yesterday, it was decided that charges could be filed against 3 MPs for allowing other legislators to vote on their behalf in parliament proceedings. This same charge was formerly dismissed against 3 other MPs recently but was also levied against another member of parliament who claimed she wasn’t even in parliament during that time.
Allowing someone else to vote in your place using your MP card is a violation of the Anti-Corruption Act, Section 172. Thailand’s Supreme Court has a special Criminal Division of Political Office Holders that would try cases like this. If a member of parliament was found guilty, the verdict carries a fine of up to 200,000 baht, and a jail term from 1 to up to 20 years.
The 3 currently accused of giving others their MP card to vote in parliament are from the Bhumjaithai party: Chalong Therdveerapon, Phumisit Kongmee, and Natee Ratchakitprakarn. The additional accusation of Palang Pracharat MP Thanikarn Pornpongsarote claims she was not in parliament when the misconduct allegedly occurred. The previously dismissed accusations were against 2 additional members of Palang Pracharat and a member of Palang Thong Tin Thai.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Justice Minister says Thailand is a major transit point in the illicit drug trade
Thailand is a major transit point in the transnational illicit drug trade, particularly crystal methamphetamine and heroin, with many routes destined for various countries, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.
Due to the strict penalties for illegal drug production, Thailand is rarely used as a base to produce methamphetamine and heroin, the minister says. Most of the drugs are produced in Myanmar near the Golden Triangle, an area notorious for transnational drug trade where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet.
The drugs trafficked through Thailand end up in various countries around the world including China, Macau, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Israel, New Zealand, Australia, Norway, Russia, the UK and the US.
Recent busts in Australia and South Korea involving drugs trafficked from Thailand prompted the Justice Ministry to announce that it is now working with foreign agencies to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand.
In Australia last month, more than 300 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at 2.29 billion baht was seized from a Thai cargo ship at a port in Sydney. Australian Border Force searched the shipment and found the methamphetamine hidden inside electronic water heaters and barbecue grills.
In another recent bust, a Thai man was arrested in South Korea after authorities at Seoul’s Incheon Airport found more than 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in protein supplements smuggled on a flight from Thailand.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Phuket
Phuket’s main Covid vaccination centre offers drive-through service for elderly patients
A drive-through Covid-19 vaccination service has opened up at Phuket’s main vaccination centre, allowing those 60 years old or above, and those with underlying health conditions, to get inoculated without getting out of their car.
Health officials started offering the service after noticing that many elderly people had trouble walking through the large Saphan Hin Gymnasium to get a vaccine. Before the drive-through service, people would need to walk from the car park and then up 2 flights of stairs to get to the waiting area for a vaccine. They’d have to walk to an area for a health check and then wait in line for a vaccination.
Now older adults and those who have health conditions that make walking difficult or tiring can stay seated in their car for a vaccination. Health care workers do a temperature and health check before administering the vaccine. Then, the patients must park their car and wait for 30 minutes check for side effects before leaving the centre.
Health officials on the island have been accelerating the rollout of vaccines in an effort to inoculate 70% of the population by the end of the month and reopen Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists under the proposed “Sandbox” model on July 1.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
PM’s brother Preecha investigated by Anti-Corruption body
Good Morning Thailand | Phuket sandbox, streaming services, high-speed rail in Thailand
Justice Minister says Thailand is a major transit point in the illicit drug trade
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Phuket’s main Covid vaccination centre offers drive-through service for elderly patients
Thailand to get 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, 5 million Johnson & Johnson doses
Health Ministry orders hospitals not to postpone vaccination appointments
Thai travel agents say ongoing third wave means no return of Chinese tourists for now
Top 10 Nightclubs in Bangkok
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,680 new cases and 35 deaths
As the clock ticks down, Phuket’s sandbox plan moves a step closer to approval
Thai PM apologises for delays in vaccination rollout
Thailand News Today | Autopsy of Koh Tao couple, buy a Moderna vaccine, Koh Samui sandbox? | June 8
Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 infections at Thai prisons in recent wave
28 year old Australian man found dead near Krabi island last week
Disney+ reveals subscription prices for Thailand
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Qatar Airways will fly 4 times weekly to Phuket starting July 1
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Drugs3 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Expats3 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
- Crime2 days ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Steve369.
Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:46 pm
Netflix.