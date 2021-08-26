Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Killer policeman on the run, Bangkok Sandbox | August 26

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Today Tim, Jay and guest commentator Mike Kenner are talking about thier real experience of police in Thailand and about the killer cop on the run. Police have now launched a massive manhunt for the former Nakkon Sawan police station chief who led an alleged torture leading to the death of a 24 year old drug suspect. Bangkok’s private sector is proposed its own reopening in the capital, calling it the Bangkok Sandbox. City Hall in Bangkok is planning a new service called “BMV” which stands for Bangkok Mobile Vaccination Unit. The number of weekly rolling Covid-19 infections in Phuket is poised to pass 800, as 5 of the last 7 days have seen infections of over 100 people.

 

Tanutam Thawan

Trending