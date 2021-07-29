GMT | New record infections, Pattaya ‘Move On’, drones or fireworks? | July 29

Tim and Jay talk about new clusters around the country, idiots opening bars, the latest Samui cluster, vaccination centre crushes, the new ‘fireworks’ being used at big events, a lot of fuss about a Thai Air Asia Zoom call. And your comments from Thaiger Talk and YouTube. Thanks to our sponsors Shambhala from Boat Pattana.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on