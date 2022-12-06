Thailand
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
A Frenchman was arrested in Bangkok yesterday after he swindled nearly 2 million baht from a Thai woman who invested in his fake import-export business. The victim reported she found many other Thai people had been tricked by the scoundrel.
The victim told police that she met the 41 year old Frenchman, Jacouel Clemen, at a bar in the Sukhumvit area in Bangkok. They eventually became friends and travelled to France together.
During the trip, Cleman urged the woman to become his business partner and persuaded her to invest 2 million baht to import designer products into Thailand, like bags, perfumes, and shoes. The woman agreed, but when she returned to Thailand none of the imported products arrived.
The woman investigated Cleman and discovered that many Thai women had been lured into investing in his fake luxury items import-export business so, she filed a complaint with the police.
Immigration Bureau officers searched their database and later arrested the man at Ten Ekamai Suites by Aspira in Ekkamai Soi 10 in Bangkok yesterday, December 5.
The police reported that Clemen was charged under Section 341 of the Criminal Law: whoever dishonestly deceives a person with falsehood or conceals facts to obtain the property of another person shall be punished with imprisonment for three years, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both.
The man was also charged with overstaying because he entered the country on October 24 this year under the Visa Exemption rule (30-day stay) and overstayed for 12 days. He is under police custody at the Bangkok South District Court.
