Connect with us

Thailand

Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok

Published

 on 

Photo via Immigration Bureau
Thaiger deals

A Frenchman was arrested in Bangkok yesterday after he swindled nearly 2 million baht from a Thai woman who invested in his fake import-export business. The victim reported she found many other Thai people had been tricked by the scoundrel.

The victim told police that she met the 41 year old Frenchman, Jacouel Clemen, at a bar in the Sukhumvit area in Bangkok. They eventually became friends and travelled to France together.

During the trip, Cleman urged the woman to become his business partner and persuaded her to invest 2 million baht to import designer products into Thailand, like bags, perfumes, and shoes. The woman agreed, but when she returned to Thailand none of the imported products arrived.

The woman investigated Cleman and discovered that many Thai women had been lured into investing in his fake luxury items import-export business so, she filed a complaint with the police.

Immigration Bureau officers searched their database and later arrested the man at Ten Ekamai Suites by Aspira in Ekkamai Soi 10 in Bangkok yesterday, December 5.

The police reported that Clemen was charged under Section 341 of the Criminal Law: whoever dishonestly deceives a person with falsehood or conceals facts to obtain the property of another person shall be punished with imprisonment for three years, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both.

The man was also charged with overstaying because he entered the country on October 24 this year under the Visa Exemption rule (30-day stay) and overstayed for 12 days. He is under police custody at the Bangkok South District Court.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand30 seconds ago

Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand21 mins ago

CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Entertainment48 mins ago

VIDEO: Harry and Meghan haters out in full force ahead of Netflix series
Sponsored1 hour ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Crime55 mins ago

VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Weather2 hours ago

Flood warning for 11 southern provinces
Thailand2 hours ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand | GMT
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime17 hours ago

Everything stolen from Danish man’s 3 homes on Koh Samui
Vietnam18 hours ago

Thai Vietjet resumes Bangkok-Da Lat flights after 3-year break
Chon Buri18 hours ago

A mother and baby escape blaze in Chon Buri with severe burns
Politics18 hours ago

Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Technology19 hours ago

Apple plans to move production out of China and into Thailand
Hot News19 hours ago

Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Phang Nga20 hours ago

Four orcas spotted playing near the Similan Islands
Economy21 hours ago

Arrogant Thai construction company rips off Myanmar migrant workers
Bangkok22 hours ago

Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending