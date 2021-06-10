Thailand
Former Thai PM absolved of any wrongdoing
According to an insider from the investigative panel of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Thailand’s former PM, Yingluck Shinawatra, and her cabinet have been absolved of any wrongdoing in relation to the approval of around 1.9 billion baht payment for victims of political protests and the quelling of red shirt protests by troops from 2005 to 2010. They were absolved by an investigation panel of the National Anti-Corruption Commission last night.
The inside source says the panel determined there wasn’t enough evidence to support charges of malfeasance in office toward the former prime minister as well as her 33 cabinet ministers.
Further, the panel says the remuneration was paid to victims in a nonpartisan manner. The source says the panel could not locate evidence that proved the 1.9 billion baht was used incorrectly or even partially embezzled by anyone in the cabinet.
The cabinet did point out the ambiguity surrounding whether Yingluck’s government was in accordance with the regulations.
The remunerations were a recommendation by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established after the 2010 unrest. In the unrest, almost 100 people were killed in 2 months of violent protests by red shirt protesters who were opposed to the then government of Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.
The remuneration was for the families of the deceased, and the injured or unfairly detained during the political violence starting in 2005.
Remuneration for a deceased family remember was 250,000 baht to help with funeral expenses. Also, 3 million baht for “psychological trauma” endured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Toby Andrews
Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 4:27 pm
Well let here return. Form a political Party and stand for government.
No chance of that.
In a week they will find something else she is wanted for.
James Pate
Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 4:37 pm
Shameful!