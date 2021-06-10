Connect with us

Thailand

Former Thai PM absolved of any wrongdoing

Jack Arthur

Published 

17 mins ago

 on 

Photo via Friends Of Yingluck from Flickr.

According to an insider from the investigative panel of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Thailand’s former PM, Yingluck Shinawatra, and her cabinet have been absolved of any wrongdoing in relation to the approval of around 1.9 billion baht payment for victims of political protests and the quelling of red shirt protests by troops from 2005 to 2010. They were absolved by an investigation panel of the National Anti-Corruption Commission last night.

The inside source says the panel determined there wasn’t enough evidence to support charges of malfeasance in office toward the former prime minister as well as her 33 cabinet ministers.

Further, the panel says the remuneration was paid to victims in a nonpartisan manner. The source says the panel could not locate evidence that proved the 1.9 billion baht was used incorrectly or even partially embezzled by anyone in the cabinet.

The cabinet did point out the ambiguity surrounding whether Yingluck’s government was in accordance with the regulations.

The remunerations were a recommendation by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established after the 2010 unrest. In the unrest, almost 100 people were killed in 2 months of violent protests by red shirt protesters who were opposed to the then government of Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

The remuneration was for the families of the deceased, and the injured or unfairly detained during the political violence starting in 2005.

Remuneration for a deceased family remember was 250,000 baht to help with funeral expenses. Also, 3 million baht for “psychological trauma” endured.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 4:27 pm

    Well let here return. Form a political Party and stand for government.
    No chance of that.
    In a week they will find something else she is wanted for.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    James Pate

    Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    Shameful!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand17 mins ago

Former Thai PM absolved of any wrongdoing
Drugs23 mins ago

Large-scale methamphetamine production emerges in Cambodia during pandemic
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 things to study while on vacation in Thailand

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Myanmar1 hour ago

Burmese junta tells Doctors Without Borders to stop aid in Dawei
Phuket1 hour ago

Police crack down on drugs in Phuket neighbourhoods
Best of2 hours ago

Top 10 tourist attractions in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand proposes digital nomad visa among others to benefit expats, economy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases, provincial totals
Business2 hours ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Thailand4 hours ago

Taiwan reports holdup on Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine order
Business5 hours ago

New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
K-Pop5 hours ago

BTS meal closes Indonesian McDonald’s amid Covid-19 fears
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thailand covid situation, Phuket sandbox, Samui sandbox. vaccines
Thailand5 hours ago

South Korea looks into travel bubble agreement with Thailand
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending