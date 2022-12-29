Fire Outbreak at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Cambodia, 50 Thai people trapped inside | Thailand News Today

Fire Outbreak at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Cambodia, 50 Thai people trapped inside

Authorities are responding to a fire at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Poipet, Cambodia this morning.

The fire reportedly broke out on the second floor in the early morning of today. Officials have deployed several emergency personnel to the scene and Emergency crews from Thailand reportedly assisted in the rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire is for now unclear and there are no immediate reports of casualties; however, there were around 50 Thai people …consisting of casino staff and Thai tourists trapped inside.

Authorities have restricted access to nearby roads to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing

At 8.20am today, the body of a Thai navy sailor from the sunken HTMS Sukhothai was found on the coast of Koh Samet island, Chumphon province, southern Thailand.

In a press release, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy Admiral Pokkrong said that 76 out of 105 crew members survived after the ship went down off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on December 18.

The admiral said that 20 of the 22 bodies recovered from the Gulf of Thailand have been identified by name and two more are in the process of being identified. At present, seven sailors are still missing.

Today, the bodies of ten HTMS Sukhothai sailors will be cremated at Sattahip Navy Crematorium.

Admiral Pokkrong said that the navy has set up a committee to investigate the cause of the shipwreck and who is responsible. The results of the investigation will be disclosed to the public once complete, added the spokesperson.

Thai police arrest gang of Chinese visa overstayers in Bangkok

Thailand’s Immigration Police arrested a gang of Chinese visa overstayers in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok yesterday.

On Monday, North Bangkok District Court issued a search warrant for a property in Soi Sermsuk to investigate a group of “suspicious aliens.”

Officers from the Immigration Bureau searched the property yesterday and found that seven Chinese nationals were staying there. All seven had visas, but five were out of date. Police didn’t say how long they had the five had overstayed in the kingdom.

Police arrested four of the Chinese nationals under suspicion of, “being a foreigner staying in the kingdom without permission,” and revoked the permission of the fifth suspect, also a Chinese national, to stay in the kingdom. All five suspects were detained and deported.

Immigration police revealed the nationality of the suspects despite orders to no longer reveal the nationalities of foreign suspects to the media.

Coach bus driver praised after giving free rides from central Thailand to Isaan

Thai netizens hailed a bus driver for offering free rides to anyone wishing to spend the festive season with their families in the Isaan province of Sa Kaeo. The free trip was from Samut Prakarn province in central Thailand which was nearly 200 kilometres long.

The Facebook page Spotlight Bangpoo (สปอร์ตไลท์บางปู) announced the free rides from Samut Prakarn to Sa Kaeo on Monday, December 26. The page said there would be 50 seats available and the bus would depart on December 26 at 8pm. The page included the Facebook account of the coach bus driver, Paiwan , and his phone number.

The post gained a lot of attention from the netizens, getting nearly 6,500 reactions, 500 comments, and 1,000 shares. Some of them showed interest in joining the trip, while others were impressed by the generosity of the coach bus driver.

The 50 year old bus driver is the owner of a local bus company called Paiwan Tour.

Paiwan informed the page that he always offers free rides like this because he knows that it is difficult to book a ticket during the holiday season and that bus tickets are more expensive during the festive period too.

