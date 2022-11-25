Connect with us

Thailand

Farmer sets Car on Fire and drives into Government Building | GMT ON TOUR

Published

 on 

The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Thailand celebrates 5 new MICHELIN Star Restaurants. Drivers were advised to check cars after faulty Takata airbags caused three deaths in Thailand. A farmer sets a car on fire and drives into a government building in northeast Thailand. Three children aged 8 escape a school kidnapping plot in Thailand. 189 Thai eateries win Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand. – all are coming up today.

Recent comments:
riclag
2022-11-25 11:32
The intellectual way to go about solving issues! Lawyer up Pu chai!
HolyCowCm
2022-11-25 13:55
Looks like everyone raped this guy through the crook corruption grinder. I actually feel sorry for him.

